Columbus Blue Jackets (6 pts) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (10 pts) Game Preview

Charlie Coyle has 4-21-25 in 33 career GP vs. Toronto, including a 0-4-4 effort last season on Oct. 29, 2025.

Luca Del Bel Belluz has 1-1-2 in two career matchups with Toronto and notched all points with his first career multi-point effort on Jan. 22, 2025.

Adam Fantilli has 6-2-8 in nine career GP vs. the Leafs, with multi-goal performances in each of the last two seasons (2-1-3 on Nov. 20, 2025 & 3-0-3 on Jan. 22, 2025).

Valeri Nichushkin has 8-5-13 in 14 career GP against Toronto, with a hat trick on Mar. 8, 2025 (3- 1-4), and has notched 6-3-9 in his last eight matchups as well as scoring in three of his six career home matchups against the Maple Leafs (6-2-8).

Mathieu Olivier has 3-5-8 in eight career GP and has all points in four of his last six matchups after notching his first career four-point game on Oct. 29, 2025 (1-3-4).