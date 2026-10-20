Columbus Blue Jackets (6 pts) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (10 pts) Game Preview

Columbus Blue Jackets
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Oct 20, 2026 12:30 PMPublished Oct 20, 2026 12:30 PM
Updated Oct 20, 2026 12:50 PM
Toronto Maple Leafs - 4-4-2 - 10 Points - Won 1 - 6th in the Atlantic
Columbus Blue Jackets - 3-4-0 - 6 Points - Lost 1 - 7th in the Metro
Player Notes Per CBJ PR
- Charlie Coyle has 4-21-25 in 33 career GP vs. Toronto, including a 0-4-4 effort last season on Oct. 29, 2025.
- Luca Del Bel Belluz has 1-1-2 in two career matchups with Toronto and notched all points with his first career multi-point effort on Jan. 22, 2025.
- Adam Fantilli has 6-2-8 in nine career GP vs. the Leafs, with multi-goal performances in each of the last two seasons (2-1-3 on Nov. 20, 2025 & 3-0-3 on Jan. 22, 2025).
- Valeri Nichushkin has 8-5-13 in 14 career GP against Toronto, with a hat trick on Mar. 8, 2025 (3- 1-4), and has notched 6-3-9 in his last eight matchups as well as scoring in three of his six career home matchups against the Maple Leafs (6-2-8).
- Mathieu Olivier has 3-5-8 in eight career GP and has all points in four of his last six matchups after notching his first career four-point game on Oct. 29, 2025 (1-3-4).
- Zach Werenski has 2-19-21 with 6 multi-point efforts in 20 career GP, including having a 3-game overall point streak (2-4-6) as well as a 3-game home point streak (2-3-5), and has collected 2-7-9 in his last 6 overall.
Blue Jackets Stats
- Power Play - 11.8% - 29th in the NHL
- Penalty Kill - 68.0% - 29th in the NHL
- Goals For - 17 - 30th in the NHL
- Goals Against - 23 - 12th in the NHL
Maple Leafs Stats
- Power Play - 27.6% - 7th in the NHL
- Penalty Kill - 96.4% - 1st in the NHL
- Goals For - 29 - 10th in the NHL
- Goals Against - 31 - 25th in the NHL
Series History vs. The Maple Leafs
- The Blue Jackets are 23-20-1-1 overall, and 10-11-0-1 at home vs. Toronto.
- The Jackets have earned points in seven of their last nine matchups against the Maple Leafs (6-2-1).
- The Blue Jackets have won three of the last four matchups at Nationwide Arena in the series, out-scoring the Maple Leafs by six goals (19-12).
- CBJ have scored five-plus goals in five of their past six victories over the past 3 campaigns, including four instances of six-plus goals.
- CBJ has gone 100 percent on the penalty kill percentage in the last six games between clubs (13-of-13).
- Columbus has won the past three season series, taking two wins in each season.
Who To Watch For The Maple Leafs
- Auston Matthews leads the team in goals(6), assists(7), and points(13)
- Kirill Marchenko has 4 goals and 9 points.
- Goalie Anthony Stolarz is 2-1-0 with a SV% of .875
Injured Reserve & Other Injuries
- Dante Fabbro - Broken Hand - IR - 7 Games Missed
- Isac Lundestrom - Achilles Surgery - LTIR - 7 Games Missed
- Ivan Provorov - Lower Body - IR - 7 Games Missed
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 25
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be simulcast on The Blue Jackets Hockey Network and 97.1 The Fan, with Steve Mears behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
TV: CBJHN (Spectrum HD Ch. 320/1320; IP Ch. 349; Prime Video, Fubo)
Next Up For Columbus: The CBJ take on the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight at 7:00 PM.
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Columbus Blue Jackets•Toronto Maple Leafs•Kirill Marchenko•Matthew Knies•Zach Werenski•Adam Fantilli
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