Logo
Columbus Blue Jackets
Powered by Roundtable
Columbus Blue Jackets (61 pts) vs. New Jersey Devils (58 pts) Game Preview cover image

Columbus Blue Jackets (61 pts) vs. New Jersey Devils (58 pts) Game Preview

Jason Newland
4h
Partner
242Members·3,029Posts
JasonNewland@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

Columbus is 30-23-1-3 all-time, and 13-10-1-3 on the road in New Jersey.

The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the road to take on the New Jersey Devils tonight at 7 PM. 

New Jersey Devils - 28-25-2 - 49 Points - 3-6-1 in the last 10 - Lost 1 - 7th in the Central

Columbus Blue Jackets - 27-20-7 - 61 Points - 9-1-0 in the last 10 - Won 5 - 4th in the Metro.

Team Notes Per CBJ PR

  • Columbus has won a season-high five-straight games, as well as nine of its past 10 games overall, while outscoring opponents 39-26 since Jan. 11 following its 5-3 victory at St. Louis on Saturday.
  • CBJ lead the NHL in points pct. (.900) and rank fifth in goals for/game (tied, 3.90), team save percentage (tied, .909) and power play pct. (30.4) as well as sixth in goals-against/game (2.60) over that stretch.
  • The Blue Jackets finished 10-4-1 (21 pts) in January, tying for the most wins (2014, 2025) and points (2025) in the month in club history.
  • The club has scored the opening goal in eight of the past 10 games and has scored the first goal in 32 contests, tied or third-most in the NHL in 2025-26.
  • Columbus leads the NHL in goals by defensemen and ranks fourth in points with 41-97-138 in 54 contests.
  • CBJ play their 11th of 16 back-to-back sets of the season (12-5-3 .675 pts. pct;) at New Jersey and vs. Chicago.

Player Notes Per CBJ PR

  • Charlie Coyle has notched 9-5-14 in the last 10 contests and ranks second-T in the NHL in goals since Jan. 11. He has 15 goals, 24 assists, and 39 points.
  • Adam Fantilli has collected points in three of the last four contests (1-4-5) and is one assist shy of tying his single-season career high (23, 2024-25). He has 13 goals, 22 assists, and 35 points.
  • Jet Greaves (5-0-0, 2.47 GAA, .914 SV%) and G Elvis Merzlikins (4-1-0, 2.49 GAA, .910 SV%) have each won four games for the Blue Jackets since Jan. 11.
  • Kirill Marchenko has points in four-straight games (1-4-5) and is tied for the team lead in scoring since Dec. 22, while recording points in 15 of the last 19 contests (9-11-20). He has 19 goals, 27 assists, and 46 points.
  • Zach Werenski posted the second-most assists and points by a Blue Jacket in a single month (Panarin, 8-17-25, Mar. 2018) with 5-15-20 in 15 games in January. He leads NHL blueliners in goals (tied, 19), points (60), multi-point efforts (20), points-per-game (1.20), even strength goals (16), even strength points (44) and shots on goal (179) this season. He leads all Blue Jackets in goals, assists, and points.

Blue Jackets Stats

  • Power Play - 20.1% - 17th in the NHL
  • Penalty Kill - 76.5% - 28th in the NHL
  • Goals For - 167 - 18th in the NHL
  • Goals Against - 176 - 22nd in the NHL&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;

Devils Stats

  • Power Play - 21.4% - 14th in the NHL
  • Penalty Kill - 78.6% - 20th in the NHL
  • Goals For - 142 - 28th in the NHL
  • Goals Against - 169 - 16th in the NHL

Series History vs. The Devils

  • Columbus is 30-23-1-3 all-time, and 13-10-1-3 on the road in New Jersey.
  • The Blue Jackets are 3-9-1 in the last 13 games vs. the Devils.
  • The Jackets are 1-2-0 against New Jersey this season.
  • The road team has won the first three meetings of the 2025-26 series and has earned points in eight of last 10 matchups (7-2-1).
  • The winning team has recorded four or more goals in 10 of the last 15 meetings overall since Jan. 8, 2022, and five of the past six at Prudential Center since Oct. 30, 2022.
  • The teams have combined for seven or more goals in each of the past three contests at New Jersey.
  • The teams have combined for 65 shots or less in seven of the last nine matchups overall.

Who To Watch For The Devils

  • Nico Hischier leads the Devils with 18 goals and 41 points.
  • Jesper Bratt leads NJ with 27 assists.
  • Goalie Jacob Markstrom is 15-12-1 with a SV% of .881.
  • Jake Allen is 12-13-1 with a SV% of .907.

CBJ Player Notes vs. Devils

  • Zach Werenski has 11 points in 26 career games vs. the Devils.
  • Sean Monahan has 27 points in 22 games.
  • Charlie Coyle has 13 points in 37 games against New Jersey.

Injured Reserve

  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 16 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season.

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 151

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.  

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

Let us know what you think below.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Topics:Latest NewsGame Day