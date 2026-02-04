Columbus Blue Jackets (63 pts) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (53 pts) Game Preview

Columbus is 43-46-2-13 all-time, and 22-21-1-8 at home vs. Chicago.

The Blue Jackets are 7-0-1 in the last 8 games of the series and have won 6-straight overall.

The winning team has scored four or more goals in 11-straight meetings and 13 of the last 15 in the series overall since Feb. 11, 2021.

The CBJ beat the Blackhawks 4-2 on January 30th

The winning team has won by multiple goals in each of the past nine meetings, including seven instances of by at least three goals.

The teams have combined for six-plus goals in 12 of the past 15 contests, including nine with seven or more goals.