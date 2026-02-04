Logo
Columbus Blue Jackets
Powered by Roundtable
Columbus Blue Jackets (63 pts) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (53 pts) Game Preview cover image

Columbus Blue Jackets (63 pts) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (53 pts) Game Preview

Jason Newland
7h
Partner
242Members·3,058Posts
JasonNewland@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge
Jason Newland
7h
Updated at Feb 4, 2026, 15:20
Partner

Columbus is 43-46-2-13 all-time, and 22-21-1-8 at home vs. Chicago.

The Columbus Blue Jackets are at home to take on the Chicago Blackhawks tonight at 7 PM.  

Chicago Blackhawks - 22-25-9 - 53 Points - 3-5-2 in the last 10 - Won 1 - 6th in the Central

Columbus Blue Jackets - 28-20-7 - 63 Points - 9-1-0 in the last 10 - Won 6 - 4th in the Metro.

Team Notes Per CBJ PR

  • Columbus has won a season-high six-straight games, as well as 10 of its past 11 games overall, while outscoring opponents 42-26 since Jan. 11 following its 3-0 victory at New Jersey last night.
  • CBJ lead the NHL in wins, points pct. (.909) and team save percentage (.916) and rank second in goals-against/game(2.36), sixth-T in goals for/game (3.82) and seventh in power play pct. (29.6) over that stretch.
  • The club has scored the opening goal in nine of the past 11 games and has scored the first goal in 33 contests, tied for fourth-most in the NHL in 2025-26.
  • Columbus leads the NHL in goals by defensemen and ranks fourth in points with 42-98-140 in 55 contests.
  • CBJ conclude their 11th of 16 back-to-back sets of the season (13-5-3 .690 pts. pct;) vs. Chicago tonight.
  • The Jackets have allowed two power play goals over the last eight contests and lead the league in penalty kill pct. since Jan. 17 (91.7 pct., 1st in NHL; 22-of-24).

Player Notes Per CBJ PR

  • Charlie Coyle has notched 9-6-15 in the last 11 contests and ranks second-T in the NHL in goals since Jan. 11.
  • Jet Greaves (5-0-0, 2.47 GAA, .914 SV%, 1 SO) and G Elvis Merzlikins (5-1-0, 2.03 GAA, .925 SV%, 1 SO) have each won five games for the Blue Jackets since Jan. 11.
  • Boone Jenner (203 career assists) is one assist from tying RW David Vyborny for the third-most all-time in CBJ history.
  • Kirill Marchenko, who missed last night's game due to illness, has points in his past four games (1-4-5) and in 15 of his last 19 contests since Dec. 22 (9-11-20).
  • Mathieu Olivier (two goals at New Jersey) has notched multiple points in three of the past four games (4-2-6).
  • Zach Werenski has recorded assists in five-straight games (8 assists) and points in six consecutive (1-8-9). He leads NHL blueliners in goals (tied, 19), points (61), multi-point efforts (20), points-per-game (1.20), even strength goals (16), even strength points (45) and shots on goal (181) this season.

Blue Jackets Stats

  • Power Play - 19.9% - 18th in the NHL
  • Penalty Kill - 76.9% - 28th in the NHL
  • Goals For - 170 - 18th in the NHL
  • Goals Against - 176 - 21st in the NHL&nbsp;

Blackhawks Stats

  • Power Play - 19.5% - 19th in the NHL
  • Penalty Kill - 85.6% - 1st in the NHL
  • Goals For - 151 - 26th in the NHL
  • Goals Against - 176 - 20th in the NHL

Series History vs. The Blackhawks

  • Columbus is 43-46-2-13 all-time, and 22-21-1-8 at home vs. Chicago.
  • The Blue Jackets are 7-0-1 in the last 8 games of the series and have won 6-straight overall.
  • The winning team has scored four or more goals in 11-straight meetings and 13 of the last 15 in the series overall since Feb. 11, 2021.
  • The CBJ beat the Blackhawks 4-2 on January 30th
  • The winning team has won by multiple goals in each of the past nine meetings, including seven instances of by at least three goals.
  • The teams have combined for six-plus goals in 12 of the past 15 contests, including nine with seven or more goals.
  • The Blue Jackets have recorded a power play goal in six of the past eight meetings (6-of-21; 28.6 pct.).

Who To Watch For The Blackhawks

  • Tyler Bertuzzi leads the Blackhawks with 25 goals.
  • Connor Bedard leads Chicago with 30 assists and 53 points.
  • Goalie Spencer Knight is 16-17-7 with a SV% of .909.
  • Arvid Soderblom is 5-9-2 with a SV% of .874.

CBJ Player Notes vs. Blackhawks

  • Zach Werenski has 21 points in 19 career games vs. the Blackhawks.
  • Boone Jenner has 12 points in 23 games.
  • Charlie Coyle has 15 points in 39 games against Chicago.

Injured Reserve

  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 17 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season.

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 153

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.  

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story. 

Let us know what you think below.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Topics:Latest NewsGame Day
1