Columbus Blue Jackets (65 pts) vs. Boston Bruins (69 pts) Game Preview

Columbus is 17-17-0-10 all-time, and 7-9-0-5 on the road vs. Boston.

The Blue Jackets are 9-8-1 in the last 18 games against the Bruins.

The winning team has scored four or more goals in four-straight and seven of the last nine meetings.

The teams have combined for four goals or less in three of the past four games played at TD Garden as well as five of the past eight at Boston since Mar. 16, 2019.

The winning team has also won by multiple goals in nine of the last 11 games of the series, including by three-plus goals in seven of them.