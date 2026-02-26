Logo
Columbus Blue Jackets (65 pts) vs. Boston Bruins (69 pts) Game Preview cover image

Columbus Blue Jackets (65 pts) vs. Boston Bruins (69 pts) Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the road to take on the Boston Bruins tonight at 7 PM.    

Boston Bruins - 32-20-5 - 69 Points - 6-1-3 in the last 10 - OTL 2 - 5th in the Atlantic

Columbus Blue Jackets - 29-20-7 - 65 Points - 9-1-0 in the last 10 - Won 7 - 4th in the Metro.

Team Notes Per CBJ PR

  • Columbus returns to action from the Olympic Break with games against teams directly above in the Wild Card race (Boston; 69 pts in 57 GP) and Metropolitan Division (NY Islanders; 69 pts in 58 GP) on Thursday and Saturday.
  • CBJ won their final seven games prior to the break. It's tied for the fifth-longest winning streak in a season in club history and the longest since a 10-game win streak from Mar. 3-22, 2018.
  • Since Dec. 22, the Blue Jackets have gone 15-5-1 (31 pts, .738 points pct.) and are among NHL leaders in team save percentage (.913/1st-T), points pct. (2nd-T), points (3rd-T), goals-against per game (2.52, 3rd), penalty kill pct. (84.1 pct./5th) and goals-for per game (3.48/12th).
  • The club has scored the opening goal in 10 of the past 12 games and has scored the first goal in 34 contests (24-6-4), tied for third-most in the NHL in 2025-26.
  • The Jackets lead the NHL in goals scored by defensemen and rank fourth in points with 44-98-142 in 56 games.

Player Notes Per CBJ PR

  • Charlie Coyle posted points in five of the final six games before the break and ranks fourth-T in the NHL in scoring since Jan. 24 with 5-7-12 and four multi-point efforts.
  • Adam Fantilli (1-5-6), LW Mason Marchment (4-2-6), RW Mathieu Olivier (4-2-6), F Cole Sillinger have also averaged a point-per-game over the last six contests since Jan. 24.
  • Jet Greaves (6-0-0, 2.10 GAA, .924 SV%, 2 SO in 7 GP) and G Elvis Merzlikins (5-1-0, 2.03 GAA, .925 SV% in 6 GP) have each won five starts since Jan. 11.
  • Boone Jenner (207-203-410, 783 GP), who is the club's all-time leader in games played and ranks third in goals and points, is one assist from tying David Vyborny (204) for third-most in CBJ history.
  • Zach Werenski helped Team USA capture a Gold Medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics (1-5-6, 6 GP). He has posted points in seven-straight games with the Blue Jackets (2-8-10), one shy of tying his career high (5-11-16, Nov. 15-Dec. 1, 2024). He also has points in 20 of his past 22 since Dec. 11 (11-21-32, 10 multi-point efforts).

Blue Jackets Stats

  • Power Play - 19.7% - 18th in the NHL
  • Penalty Kill - 77.4% - 23rd in the NHL
  • Goals For - 174 - 18th in the NHL
  • Goals Against - 176 - 18th in the NHL&nbsp;

Bruins Stats

  • Power Play - 26.3% - 3rd in the NHL
  • Penalty Kill - 76.4% - 28th in the NHL
  • Goals For - 193 - 5th in the NHL
  • Goals Against - 179 - 20th in the NHL

Series History vs. The Bruins 

  • Columbus is 17-17-0-10 all-time, and 7-9-0-5 on the road vs. Boston.
  • The Blue Jackets are 9-8-1 in the last 18 games against the Bruins.
  • The winning team has scored four or more goals in four-straight and seven of the last nine meetings.
  • The teams have combined for four goals or less in three of the past four games played at TD Garden as well as five of the past eight at Boston since Mar. 16, 2019.
  • The winning team has also won by multiple goals in nine of the last 11 games of the series, including by three-plus goals in seven of them.
  • The teams have combined for less than 60 shots on goal in six of the past seven meetings, including five-straight (averaging 54 shots over the five).

Who To Watch For The Bruins 

  • Morgan Geekie leads the Bruins with 32 goals.
  • David Pastrnak leads Boston with 49 assists and 71 points.
  • Jeremy Swayman is 22-12-3 with a SV% of .903. He just the Gold Medal for Team USA at the Milan Games.
  • Joonas Korpisalo is 10-8-2 with a SV% of .893. Korpisalo is a bronze medal winner for Finland.

CBJ Player Notes vs. Bruins 

  • Zach Werenski has 14 points in 21 career games vs. the Bruins.
  • Boone Jenner has 13 points in 23 games.
  • Cole Sillinger has 3 points in 10 games against Boston.

Injured Reserve

  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 18 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season.

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 155

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.  

Let us know what you think below.

