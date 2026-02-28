Logo
Columbus Blue Jackets
Powered by Roundtable
Columbus Blue Jackets (65 pts) vs. New York Islanders (71 pts) Game Preview cover image

Columbus Blue Jackets (65 pts) vs. New York Islanders (71 pts) Game Preview

Jason Newland
13h
Partner
248Members·3,145Posts
JasonNewland@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

Columbus is 28-23-1-7 all-time, and 19-7-1-4 at home vs. New York.

The Columbus Blue Jackets are back home to take on the New York Islanders tonight at 6 PM.      

New York Islanders - 33-21-5 - 71 Points - 6-4-0 in the last 10 - Won 3 - 3rd in the Metro.

Columbus Blue Jackets - 29-21-7 - 65 Points - 8-2-0 in the last 10 - Lost 1 - 4th in the Metro.

Team Notes Per CBJ PR

  • Columbus had its season-high seven-game win streak snapped in the first game following the Olympic Break with a 4-2 loss at Boston on Thursday.
  • The Blue Jackets, who open a stretch of five-of-six games played at home on Saturday, have won four consecutive home games since Jan. 22 and earned points in eight-of-nine contests at Nationwide Arena in 2026 (7-1-1).
  • Since Dec. 22, the Blue Jackets have gone 15-6-1 (31 pts, .705 points pct.) and are among NHL leaders in team save percentage (.910/3rd-T), points (5th-T), goals-against per game (2.59, 5th), penalty kill pct. (83.3 pct./5th-T), points pct (6th-T) and goals-for per game (3.41/12th).
  • The club has scored the opening goal in 11 of the past 13 games and has scored the first goal in 35 contests (24-7-4), tied for third-most in the NHL in 2025-26.

Player Notes Per CBJ PR

  • Charlie Coyle ranks sixth-T in the NHL in scoring since Jan. 24 with 5-7-12 and four multi-point efforts in seven games.
  • Adam Fantilli posted his eighth multi-point effort of the season with 1-1-2 on Thursday and has totaled 2-6-8 in the past seven contests. He has set a single-season career high in assists with 14-24-38 in 57 games in 2025-26.
  • Boone Jenner (207-203-410, 784 GP), who is the club's all-time leader in games played and ranks third in goals and points, is one assist from tying David Vyborny (204) for third-most in CBJ history.
  • Mason Marchment collected his third multi-point outing as a Blue Jacket with two assists on Thursday. He has totaled 9-6-15 in 15 games since making his debut with the club on Dec. 20.
  • Zach Werenski helped Team USA capture a Gold Medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics (1-5-6, 6 GP). He collected an assist on Thursday to tie his career-high points streak at eight games (2-9-11) originally set from Nov. 15-Dec. 1, 2024 (5-11-16). He also has points in 21 of his past 23 games played since Dec. 11 (11-22-33, 10 multi-point efforts).

Blue Jackets Stats

  • Power Play - 19.6% - 19th in the NHL
  • Penalty Kill - 77.2% - 25th in the NHL
  • Goals For - 176 - 17th in the NHL
  • Goals Against - 180 - 17th in the NHL&nbsp;

Islanders Stats

  • Power Play - 16.1% - 28th in the NHL
  • Penalty Kill - 81.5% - 9th in the NHL
  • Goals For - 169 - 22nd in the NHL
  • Goals Against - 160 - 4th in the NHL

Series History vs. The Islanders   

  • Columbus is 28-23-1-7 all-time, and 19-7-1-4 at home vs. New York.
  • The home team is 11-3-1 in the last 15, and 5-0-1 in the last 6.
  • The CBJ have killed off 9 of 10 NYI power plays.
  • The winning team has won by multiple goals in seven of the last nine meetings overall, including five-straight at Nationwide Arena.
  • Each team has recorded a 2-0 shutout victory over the past five contests played at Nationwide Arena.
  • The Jackets have killed off 9-of-10 Islanders power play attempts over the last five contests played in Ohio (90 pct.).
  • CBJ have recorded five shutouts in the all-time series (MR: Merzlikins, 26 saves in 2-0 W at CBJ on Oct. 30, 2024).
  • The teams have averaged a combined 58.5 shots on goal in the past six meetings of the series.

Who To Watch For The Islanders

  • Bo Horvat leads the team with 24 goals
  • Mathew Barzal leads NYI with 35 assists and 52 points.
  • Ilya Sorokin is 21-13-2 with a SV% of .915.
  • David Rittich is 12-8-3 with a SV% of .900

CBJ Player Notes vs. Islanders

  • Zach Werenski has 15 points in 25 career games vs. the Islanders.
  • Boone Jenner has 16 points in 34 games.
  • Mason Marchment has 5 points in 10 games against New York.

Injured Reserve

  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 19 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season.

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 156

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.  

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

Let us know what you think below.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Latest NewsGame Day
1