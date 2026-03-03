Logo
Columbus Blue Jackets (68 pts) vs. Nashville Predators (62 pts) Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home to play the Nashville Predators tonight at 7 PM.   

Nashville Predators - 27-25-8 - 62 Points - 3-3-4 in the last 10 - Lost 1 - 5th in the Central.

Columbus Blue Jackets - 30-21-8 - 68 Points - 8-1-1 in the last 10 - Won 1 - 5th in the Metro.

Team Notes Per CBJ PR

  • Columbus began its 12th back-to-back set of the season with a 5-4 OT win at the NY Rangers on Monday. The club is 15-5-3 (.717 pts. pct.) in back-to-backs this season.
  • CBJ, who play four-straight at home, have recorded points in nine of 10 games played at Nationwide Arena in 2026 (7-1-2).
  • Last night's contest at New York began a stretch of eight games in 13 days, including two back-to-back sets, through Mar. 14.
  • Since Dec. 22, the Blue Jackets have gone 16-6-2 (34 pts, .708 points pct.) and rank fourth in the NHL in points percentage (.708) and penalty kill pct. (84.1), sixth in points (34), seventh in save percentage (.906) and goals-against/game (2.71) as well as 10th-T in goals for/game (3.46).
  • The club has scored the opening goal in 13 of the past 15 games and has scored first 37 times in 2025-26 (25-7-5).

Player Notes Per CBJ PR

  • Charlie Coyle posted two assists at New York and has tallied 5-10-15 and five multi-point efforts in the last nine games.
  • Adam Fantilli, who registered 1-1-2 at the Rangers, has recorded goals in three consecutive games (3-2-5), points in four-straight (3-3-6), and has totaled 4-7-11 in the past nine contests.
  • Kirill Marchenko notched his team-leading fourth multi-goal outing of the season with 2-1-3, including the OT winner, at the Rangers. He has collected points in six of his past seven contests since Jan. 24 (4-5-9).
  • Mason Marchment scored his 10th goal as a Blue Jacket on Saturday vs. the Islanders and required the fewest games by any player to reach the mark with the franchise (10-6-16, 16 GP).
  • Mathieu Olivier has totaled 5-2-7 in the last eight contests.
  • Zach Werenski, who missed last night's game due to illness, set a franchise record for defensemen with points in nine- straight games (2-11-13). He also has points in 22 of his past 24 games played since Dec. 11 (11-24-35, 11 multi-point efforts).

Blue Jackets Stats

  • Power Play - 20.1% - 16th in the NHL
  • Penalty Kill - 77.6% - 22nd in the NHL
  • Goals For - 184 - 17th in the NHL
  • Goals Against - 188 - 22nd in the NHL&nbsp;

Predators Stats

  • Power Play - 22.6% - 10th in the NHL
  • Penalty Kill - 80.0% - 13th in the NHL
  • Goals For - 172 - 22nd in the NHL
  • Goals Against - 207 - 30th in the NHL

Series History vs. The Predators     

  • Columbus is 32-58-1-13 all-time, and 23-21-0-6 at home vs. Nashville.
  • CBJ have also won four of the last five games played at Nationwide Arena and picked up points in seven of the past nine at home since Jan. 10, 2019 (6-2-1).
  • The home team in the series has won four consecutive meetings and gone 17-3-1 in the last 21 matchups since Apr. 7, 2018.
  • Four of the past six meetings have been decided by a single goal.
  • The winning team in the series has scored four goals or more in three of the last four meetings and eight of the previous 11 matchups (including SO goals).
  • Columbus has killed off 21-of-24 Nashville power play attempts over the last seven contests (87.5 pct.) and gone 27-of-32 on the penalty kill in the last 10 matchups overall (84.4 pct.).

Who To Watch For The Predators

  • Steven Stamkos leads the Preds with 30 goals
  • Ryan O'Reilly leads the team with 37 assists and 58 points.
  • Juuse Saros is 21-18-6 with a SV% of .892.
  • Back-up Justus Annunen is 6-7-2 with a SV% of .893. His last start was on February 26th.

CBJ Player Notes vs. Predators

  • Jet Greaves is 0-2-0 with a GAA of 4.04 vs. the Predators.
  • Boone Jenner has 14 points in 25 games.
  • Mason Marchment has 12 points in 17 games against Nashville.

Injured Reserve

  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 21 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season.

***Zach Werenski missed the last game due to illness. 

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 159

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.  

