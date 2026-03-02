Logo
Columbus Blue Jackets (66 pts) vs. New York Rangers (53 pts) Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the road at Madison Square Garden to play the New York Rangers tonight at 7 P.M.  

New York Rangers - 23-29-7 - 53 Points - 2-7-1 in the last 10 - Won 1 - 8th in the Metro.

Columbus Blue Jackets - 29-21-8 - 66 Points - 7-2-1 in the last 10 - OT Loss 1 - 5th in the Metro.

Team Notes Per CBJ PR

  • Columbus has earned points in 12 of its last 14 games since Jan. 11 (11-2-1) after picking up a point in a 4-3 OT loss to the NY Islanders on Saturday.
  • Monday's contest at New York begins a stretch of eight games in 13 days through Mar. 14. It includes two back-to-back sets; Mar. 2 at New York/Mar. 3 vs. Nashville and Mar. 9 vs. Los Angeles/Mar. 10 at Tampa Bay. The club is 14-5-3 (.705 pts. pct.) in back-to-backs this season.
  • Since Dec. 22, the Blue Jackets have gone 15-6-2 (32 pts, .696 points pct.) and are among NHL leaders in team save percentage (.908/4th), goals-against per game (2.65, 5th-T), penalty kill pct. (83.8 pct./5th), points pct. (5th-T), points (6th-T) and goals-for per game (3.39/12th).
  • The club has scored the opening goal in 12 of the past 14 games and has scored first 36 times in 2025-26 (24-7-5).

Player Notes Per CBJ PR

  • Charlie Coyle posted an assist on Saturday and has tallied 5-8-13 and four multi-point efforts in the last eight games.
  • Adam Fantilli has registered goals in consecutive games (2-1-3), points in three-straight (2-2-4), and has totaled 3-6-9 in the past eight contests. He has set a single-season career high in assists with 15-24-39 in 58 games in 2025-26.
  • Boone Jenner (207-203-410, 785 GP), who is the club's all-time leader in games played and ranks third in goals and points, is one assist from tying David Vyborny (204) for third-most in CBJ history.
  • Mason Marchment scored his 10th goal as a Blue Jacket on Saturday and required the fewest games by any player to reach the mark with the franchise (10-6-16, 16 GP).
  • Zach Werenski helped Team USA capture a Gold Medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics (1-5-6, 6 GP). He has set a franchise record for defensemen with points in nine-straight games (2-11-13) after posting two assists against the Islanders. He also has points in 22 of his past 24 games played since Dec. 11 (11-24-35, 11 multi-point efforts).

Blue Jackets Stats

  • Power Play - 19.6% - 18th in the NHL
  • Penalty Kill - 77.4% - 24th in the NHL
  • Goals For - 179 - 17th in the NHL
  • Goals Against - 184 - 19th in the NHL&nbsp;

Rangers Stats

  • Power Play - 22.6% - 10th in the NHL
  • Penalty Kill - 79.7% - 15th in the NHL
  • Goals For - 153 - 28th in the NHL
  • Goals Against - 185 - 20th in the NHL

Series History vs. The Rangers     

  • Columbus is 24-24-1-7 all-time, and 11-8-1-5 on the road vs. New York.
  • CBJ scored their most goals at Madison Square Garden as well as tied the overall series record in a 7-3 win on Mar. 9, 2025, in the most recent meeting at New York.
  • The winning team has recorded four or more goals (including SO goals) in nine of the past 11 games overall and 13 of the last 16 games of the series dating back to Oct. 29, 2021.
  • The Blue Jackets have recorded the three most recent hat tricks (MR: Adam Fantilli in 7-3 win at NYR on Mar. 9, 2025) and penalty shot attempt (Brandon Saad, unsuccessful in 5-2 win at NYR on Feb. 26, 2017).
  • CBJ has killed off 18-of-21 Ranger's power play attempts in the last 10 games (85.7 pct.).

Who To Watch For The Rangers

  • Mika Zibanejad leads the Rangers with 24 goals, 29 assists, and 53 points.
  • Igor Shesterkin is 18-12-5 with a SV% of .917
  • Jonathan Quick is 4-14-2 with a SV% of .890. His last start was on February 5th.

CBJ Player Notes vs. Rangers

  • Zach Werenski has 19 points in 27 career games vs. the Rangers.
  • Boone Jenner has 16 points in 36 games.
  • Mason Marchment has 6 points in 9 games against New York.

Injured Reserve

  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 20 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season.

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 157

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.  

