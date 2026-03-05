Columbus Blue Jackets (70 pts) vs. Florida Panthers (63 pts) Game Preview

Florida Panthers - 30-28-3 - 63 Points - 2-8-0 in the last 10 - Lost 3 - 8th in the Atlantic
Columbus Blue Jackets - 31-21-8 - 68 Points - 8-1-1 in the last 10 - Won 2 - 4th in the Metro.
Blue Jackets Stats
Power Play - 19.6% - 20th in the NHL
Penalty Kill - 77.2% - 24th in the NHL
Goals For - 187 - 17th in the NHL
Goals Against - 190 - 22nd in the NHL
PanthersStats
Power Play - 19.3% - 21st in the NHL
Penalty Kill - 82.4% - 8th in the NHL
Goals For - 182 - 19th in the NHL
Goals Against - 204 - 25th in the NHL
Series History vs. ThePanthers
Columbus is 26-25-3 all-time, and 16-9-2 at home vs. Florida.
Columbus has lost 7 straight games to the Panthers overall, and three straight at home.
Who To Watch For ThePanthers
Sam Reinhart leads the Panthers with 28 goals, 29 assists, and 57 points.
Brad Marchand 27 goals and 53 points.
Sergei Bobrovsky is 22-19-1 with a SV% of .873.
Daniil Tarasov is 8-9-2 with a SV% of .903.
CBJ Player Notes vs.Panthers
Charlie Coyle has 16 points in 31 games vs. the Panthers.
Zach Werenski has 16 career points against Florida.
Mason Marchment has 4 points in 6 games against Florida.
Injured Reserve
Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 22 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season.
***Zach Werenski missed the last 2 games due to illness.
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 161
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!
Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.
Let us know what you think below.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.