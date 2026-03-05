Logo
Columbus Blue Jackets
Powered by Roundtable
Columbus Blue Jackets (70 pts) vs. Florida Panthers (63 pts) Game Preview cover image

Columbus Blue Jackets (70 pts) vs. Florida Panthers (63 pts) Game Preview

Jason Newland
1h
Partner
250Members·3,159Posts
JasonNewland@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

Columbus is 26-25-3 all-time, and 16-9-2 at home vs. Florida.

The Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home to play the Florida Panthers tonight at 7 PM.

Florida Panthers - 30-28-3 - 63 Points - 2-8-0 in the last 10 - Lost 3 - 8th in the Atlantic

Columbus Blue Jackets - 31-21-8 - 68 Points - 8-1-1 in the last 10 - Won 2 - 4th in the Metro.

Blue Jackets Stats

  • Power Play - 19.6% - 20th in the NHL
  • Penalty Kill - 77.2% - 24th in the NHL
  • Goals For - 187 - 17th in the NHL
  • Goals Against - 190 - 22nd in the NHL&nbsp;

Panthers Stats

  • Power Play - 19.3% - 21st in the NHL
  • Penalty Kill - 82.4% - 8th in the NHL
  • Goals For - 182 - 19th in the NHL
  • Goals Against - 204 - 25th in the NHL

Series History vs. The Panthers    

  • Columbus is 26-25-3 all-time, and 16-9-2 at home vs. Florida.
  • Columbus has lost 7 straight games to the Panthers overall, and three straight at home.

Who To Watch For The Panthers

  • Sam Reinhart leads the Panthers with 28 goals, 29 assists, and 57 points.
  • Brad Marchand 27 goals and 53 points.
  • Sergei Bobrovsky is 22-19-1 with a SV% of .873.
  • Daniil Tarasov is 8-9-2 with a SV% of .903.

CBJ Player Notes vs. Panthers

  • Charlie Coyle has 16 points in 31 games vs. the Panthers.
  • Zach Werenski has 16 career points against Florida.
  • Mason Marchment has 4 points in 6 games against Florida.

Injured Reserve

  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 22 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season.

***Zach Werenski missed the last 2 games due to illness. 

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 161 

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.  

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

Let us know what you think below.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Columbus Blue JacketsCBJFlorida PanthersThe Hockey News
Latest NewsGame Day
1