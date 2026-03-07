Logo
Columbus Blue Jackets (72 pts) vs. Utah Mammoth (70 pts) Game Preview cover image

Columbus Blue Jackets (72 pts) vs. Utah Mammoth (70 pts) Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home to play the Utah Mammoth tonight at 7 PM.  

Utah Mammoth - 33-25-4 - 70 Points - 6-4-0 in the last 10 - Won 2 - 4th in the Central. 

Columbus Blue Jackets - 32-21-8 - 72 Points - 8-1-1 in the last 10 - Won 3 - 4th in the Metro.

Team Notes Per CBJ PR

  • Columbus has won three-straight and earned points in four consecutive games (3-0-1) after earning a 4-2 victory over Florida on Thursday. The club has earned points in 15 of its last 17 contests (14-2-1) since a Jan. 11 win at Utah.
  • CBJ, who are in the middle of a four-game homestand, have recorded points in seven-straight home contests (6-0-1) and 11-of-12 games played at Nationwide Arena in 2026 (9-1-2).
  • Since Dec. 22, the Blue Jackets have gone 18-6-2 (386 pts, .731 points pct.) and rank third in the NHL in points and points percentage, fourth in save pct. (.908), fifth in goals-against/game (2.65), sixth-T in penalty kill pct. (82.4), as well as 11th in goals for/game (3.46).
  • The club has scored the opening goal in 15 of the past 17 games and leads the league in scoring first in 2025-26 (39, 27-7-5).

Player Notes Per CBJ PR

  • Charlie Coyle has points in four-straight games (1-4-5) and has posted 6-11-17 and five multi-point efforts in the last 11 contests since Jan. 24.
  • Adam Fantilli, who had his four-game goal streak (4-2-6) and five-game points streak (4-3-7) snapped on Thursday, has totaled 5-7-12 in the past 11 contests.
  • Conor Garland was acquired in a trade from the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. In five seasons in which he has played 68 or more games, he has averaged 19 goals and 47 points with Arizona and Vancouver.
  • Kirill Marchenko has collected assists in three consecutive games (2-3-5) and has registered points in eight of his past nine contests since Jan. 24 (4-7-11).
  • Mathieu Olivier notched his third multi-goal game effort of the season in the win over Florida and has totaled 7-2-9 and 30 hits in the last 10 contests.
  • Zach Werenski, who has missed the past three games due to illness, has collected points in 22 of his past 24 games played since Dec. 11 (11-24-35, 11 multi-point efforts).

Blue Jackets Stats

  • Power Play - 19.9% - 16th in the NHL
  • Penalty Kill - 77.1% - 25th in the NHL
  • Goals For - 191- 17th in the NHL
  • Goals Against - 192 - 22nd in the NHL&nbsp;

Mammoth Stats

  • Power Play - 117.2% - 25th in the NHL
  • Penalty Kill - 78.0% - 21st in the NHL
  • Goals For - 196 - 16th in the NHL
  • Goals Against - 169 - 4th in the NHL

Series History vs. The Mammoth

  • Columbus is 2-0-1 all-time, and 2-0-0 at home vs. Utah.
  • Columbus has lost 7 straight games to the Panthers overall, and three straight at home.
  • The visiting team has come back to earn 3-2 overtime victories in all three games of the series.
  • CBJ scored two power play goals, including the overtime winner, in the first meeting of the season series on Jan. 11.
  • The Jackets have killed off all five Utah power play attempts over the past two contests.
  • The teams have combined to average 58 shots on goal in the first three matchups.
  • Both teams are looking for their first shutout, hat trick and penalty shot attempt in the all-time series.
  • Charlie Coyle, LW Mikael Pyyhtia and LW Dmitri Voronkov (GWG) all scored goals in the win at Utah on Jan. 11.
  • Zach Werenski has collected assists in all three games of the series against Utah (1-3-4), including setting up the winner in the most recent meeting and notching the OT winner in the very first game on Jan. 31, 2025.

Who To Watch For The Mammoth

  • Dylan Guenther leads the Mammoth with 28 goals.
  • Clayton Keller leads Utah with 42 assists and 61 points.
  • Goalie Karel Vejmelka is 29-16-2 with a SV% of .901 and a shutout.

CBJ Player Notes vs. Mammoth

  • Charlie Coyle has 1 point in 3 career games against Utah.
  • Boone Jenner has yet to register a point against the Mammoth.
  • Mason Marchment has 2 goals in 3 games vs. Utah.

Injured Reserve

  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 23 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season.
  • Zach Werenski missed the last 3 games due to illness.&nbsp;
  • Dante Fabbro missed the last game due to a lower-body injury.

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 165

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.  

