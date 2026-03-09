Logo
Columbus Blue Jackets
Powered by Roundtable
Columbus Blue Jackets (73 pts) vs. Los Angeles Kings (64 pts) Game Preview cover image

Columbus Blue Jackets (73 pts) vs. Los Angeles Kings (64 pts) Game Preview

Jason Newland
1h
Partner
250Members·3,170Posts
JasonNewland@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

The Columbus Blue Jackets are back home to take on the Los Angeles Kings at 4 PM.  

Los Angeles Kings - 25-23-14 - 64 Points - 3-6-1 in the last 10 - Lost 1 - 6th in the Pacific

Columbus Blue Jackets - 32-21-9 - 73 Points - 7-1-2 in the last 10 - OTL 1 - 4th in the Metro  

Team Notes Per CBJ PR

  • Columbus stretched its points streak to five consecutive games (3-0-2) after earning a point in a 5-4 OT loss to Utah on Saturday. The club has earned points in 16 of its last 18 contests since Jan. 11 (14-2-2).
  • CBJ (6-0-2) have tied a season-high with their second eight-game home points streak (5-0-3 from Oct. 29-Dec. 4). The team has earned points in 12-of-13 games played at Nationwide Arena in 2026 (9-1-3).
  • Since Dec. 22, the Blue Jackets have gone 18-6-3 (39 pts, .722 points pct.) and rank third in the NHL in points (tied) and points percentage, fourth in save pct. (tied, .904) and penalty kill pct. (82.7), sixth in goals-against/game (2.74) as well as 12th in goals for/game (3.48).
  • The Jackets play their 13th of 16 back-to-back sets of the season vs. Los Angeles (Monday) and at Tampa Bay (Tuesday). The club leads the league in wins and point pct. in back-to-back sets in 2025-26 (16-5-3, .729).

Player Notes Per CBJ PR

  • Charlie Coyle, who notched his 11th multi-point effort of the season on Saturday (0-2-2), has points in five-straight games (1-6-7) and has posted 6-13-19 and six multi-point efforts in the last 12 contests since Jan. 24.
  • Adam Fantilli tallied his 10th multi-point outing of 2025-26 vs. Utah (1-1-2) and has 6-8-14 in the past 12 contests.
  • Kirill Marchenko has collected assists in four consecutive games (2-5-7) after notching his 10th multi-point contest of the campaign with two assists on Saturday. He has posted points in nine of his past 10 contests since Jan. 24 (4-9-13).
  • Mason Marchment notched 1-1-2 against the Mammoth and has 11-8-19 in 20 contests with the Blue Jackets.
  • Mathieu Olivier notched his second consecutive multi-point outing (3-1-4) with 1-1-2 against Utah. He has totaled 8-3-11 and 32 hits in the last 11 contests.
  • Damon Severson collected 1-1-2 on Saturday and has picked up assists in three of the past four games (1-4-5).
  • Zach Werenski returned to action on Saturday after missing three games due to illness. He has collected points in 22 of his past 25 games played since Dec. 11 (11-24-35, 11 multi-point efforts).

Blue Jackets Stats

  • Power Play - 19.6% - 18th in the NHL
  • Penalty Kill - 77.2% - 25th in the NHL
  • Goals For - 195 - 17th in the NHL
  • Goals Against - 197 - 21st in the NHL&nbsp;

Kings Stats

  • Power Play - 16.8% - 27th in the NHL
  • Penalty Kill - 75.3% - 28th in the NHL
  • Goals For - 159 - 31st in the NHL
  • Goals Against - 180 - 8th in the NHL

Series History vs. The Kings

  • Columbus is 29-33-1-7 all-time, and 18-11-0-5 at home vs. LA.
  • The Blue Jackets are 4-0-2 in the last 6 at home and have earned points in 8 of 9 home games against the Kings.
  • The last 5 home games against the Kings have gone to OT, and the CBJ are 3-2 in those games.
  • Columbus has killed off 25 of 28 Kings' man advantages.

Who To Watch For The Kings

  • Adrian Kempe leads the Kings with 23 goals, 30 assists and 53 points.
  • Newly acquired Artemi Panarin has 6 points in 6 games since joining the Kings.
  • Darcy Kuemper is 15-13-9 with a SV% of .896 His last start was on March 7th.
  • Former Blue Jackets Goalie Anton Forsberg is 10-9-5 with a SV% of .904. His last start was on March 2nd.

CBJ Player Notes vs. Kings

  • Zach Werenski has 7 points in 13 career games vs. the Kings.
  • Boone Jenner has 7 points in his last 18 games against LA.
  • Charlie Coyle has 16 points in 32 games.

Injured Reserve

  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 24 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season.

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 167

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. The radio broadcast will be on 93.3 The Bus, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.  

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

Let us know what you think below.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Columbus Blue JacketsCBJThe Hockey NewsNHLLos Angeles Kings
Latest NewsGame Day