Columbus Blue Jackets (74 pts) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (82 pts) Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets play the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight at 7 PM. 

Tampa Bay Lightning - 39-19-4 - 82 Points - 5-5-0 in the last 10 - Lost 1 - 2nd in the Atlantic

Columbus Blue Jackets - 32-21-10 - 74 Points - 6-1-3 in the last 10 - OTL2 - 4th in the Metro  

Team Notes Per CBJ PR

  • Columbus stretched its points streak to six consecutive games (3-0-3) after earning a point in a 5-4 OT loss to Los Angeles on Monday. The club has earned points in 17 of its last 19 contests since Jan. 11 (14-2-3).
  • The Blue Jackets, who are 6-1-0 in their last seven road contests, play six of their next nine games away from home through Mar. 26.
  • Since Dec. 22, CBJ have gone 18-6-4 (40 pts, .714 points pct.) and rank third in the NHL in points and points percentage, fourth in penalty kill pct. (84.3), fifth-T in save pct. (.902), seventh-T in goals-against/game (2.82) as well as 11th in goals for/game (3.50).
  • The Jackets conclude their 13th of 16 back-to-back sets of the season tonight at Tampa Bay. The club is tied for the league lead in wins (Tampa Bay) and ranks second in point pct. in back-to-back sets in 2025-26 (16-5-4, .720).
  • CBJ defensemen lead the NHL in goals with 47-115-162 in 63 contests this season.

Player Notes Per CBJ PR

  • Charlie Coyle has notched points in six-straight games (1-7-8) and has posted 6-14-20 and six multi-point efforts in the last 13 contests since Jan. 24. He has registered his third career 50-point campaign (16-34-50, 63 GP).
  • Adam Fantilli has 6-8-14 in the past 13 GP and LW Mason Marchment has 11-8-19 in 21 GP with the Blue Jackets.
  • Conor Garland tallied his first multi-goal game of the season with his first two goals as a Blue Jacket on Monday.
  • Kirill Marchenko has collected points in five consecutive games (3-5-8) and has points in 10 of his past 11 contests since Jan. 24 (5-9-14).
  • Mathieu Olivier has posted 8-3-11 and 32 hits in the last 12 contests to rank fourth-T in the NHL in goals since Jan. 28.
  • Damon Severson has picked up assists in three of the past five games (1-4-5).
  • Zach Werenski registered an assist on Monday and has collected points in 23 of his past 26 games played since Dec. 11 (11-25-36, 11 multi-point efforts).

Blue Jackets Stats

  • Power Play - 19.7% - 18th in the NHL
  • Penalty Kill - 77.6% - 23rd in the NHL
  • Goals For - 199 - 17th in the NHL
  • Goals Against - 202 - 23rd in the NHL&nbsp;&nbsp;

Lightning Stats

  • Power Play - 22.2% - 13th in the NHL
  • Penalty Kill - 82.0% - 7th in the NHL
  • Goals For - 219 - 6th in the NHL
  • Goals Against - 170 - 3rd in the NHL

Series History vs. The Lightning

  • Columbus is 18-33-1-2 all-time, and 5-19-2 on the road against Tampa.
  • The Blue Jackets are 8-14 against the Lightning since 2020-21.
  • The CBJ have beaten Tampa both times this season by a combined score of 11-7.
  • Tampa Bay has won nine consecutive home meetings in the regular season (CBJ; 0-8-1) since a 3-1 CBJ win on Mar. 30, 2021.
  • The Blue Jackets have scored a power play goal in five of the last seven meetings (5-of-17; 29.4 pct.).
  • The winning team has scored four goals or more in 14 of the last 15 matchups in the series overall since Apr. 25, 2021.
  • The teams have combined for six-plus tallies in 12 of the last 15 meetings of the series, including 10 instances of seven or more goals.
  • The winning team has won by multiple goals in 12 of the last 14 meetings, including nine by three or more goals.

Who To Watch For The Lightning

  • Nikita Kucherov leads the Lightning with 34 goals, 69 assists, and 103 points.
  • Jake Guentzel has 67 points on the season.
  • Andrei Vasilevskiy is 29-10-3 with a SV% of .914.

CBJ Player Notes vs. Lightning

  • Zach Werenski has 23 points in 26 career games vs. the Lightning.
  • Mason Marchment has 12 points against Tampa Bay.
  • Charlie Coyle has 19 points in 33 games.

Injured Reserve

  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 25 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season.

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 168

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play. 

