Logo
Columbus Blue Jackets
Powered by Roundtable
Columbus Blue Jackets (76 pts) vs. Florida Panthers (67 pts) Game Preview cover image

Columbus Blue Jackets (76 pts) vs. Florida Panthers (67 pts) Game Preview

Jason Newland
4h
featured
251Members·3,184Posts
JasonNewland@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge
Jason Newland
4h
Updated at Mar 12, 2026, 16:13
featured

Columbus is 27-21-0-7 all-time, and 10-14-0-3 on the road vs. Florida.

The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the road to play the Florida Panthers tonight at 7 PM.  

Florida Panthers - 32-29-3 - 63 Points - 2-8-0 in the last 10 - Won 2 - 7th in the Atlantic

Columbus Blue Jackets - 33-21-10 - 76 Points - 6-1-3 in the last 10 - Won 1 - 4th in the Metro  

Team Notes Per CBJ PR

  • Columbus stretched its points streak to seven games (4-0-3) with a 4-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday to tie a season long streak (7-0-0 from Jan. 22-Feb. 4). The club has earned points in 18 of its last 20 contests since Jan. 11 (15-2-3).
  • The Blue Jackets, who are 7-1-0 in their last eight road contests, began a stretch of 6-of-9 games played away from home through Mar. 26 on Tuesday.
  • Columbus finished 2-of-4 on the power play at Tampa Bay and rank seventh-T in the NHL in power play pct. on the road this season (25.0; 20-of-80).
  • Since Dec. 22, CBJ have gone 19-6-4 (42 pts, .724 points pct.) and rank second in the NHL in points, third in points percentage, fourth in penalty kill pct. (84.0), sixth-T in save pct. (.901) and goals-against/game (2.79) as well as eighth in goals for/game (3.55).

Player Notes Per CBJ PR

  • Charlie Coyle collected an assist on Tuesday to stretch his assists streak to four games (0-5-5) and points streak to seven consecutive (1-8-9). He has posted 6-15-21 and six multi-point efforts in the last 14 contests since Jan. 24.
  • Adam Fantilli has 6-9-15 in the past 14 GP and LW Mason Marchment has 11-8-19 in 22 GP with the Blue Jackets.
  • Conor Garland, who has multiple goals in each of the past two contests, is the first player with four goals in his first three games with the Blue Jackets.
  • Kirill Marchenko has notched a power play goal in back-to-back games and has collected points in six consecutive games (4-5-9) and in 11 of his past 12 contests since Jan. 24 (6-9-15).
  • Sean Monahan collected two assists against the Lightning and has points in five of the last six contests (2-4-6).
  • Zach Werenski registered two assists on Tuesday and has collected points in 24 of his past 27 games played since Dec. 11 (11-27-38, 12 multi-point efforts). He sits two points shy of his second-straight 70-point campaign (20-48-68, 57 GP).

Blue Jackets Stats

  • Power Play - 20.5% - 17th in the NHL
  • Penalty Kill - 78.0% - 23rd in the NHL
  • Goals For - 204 - 15th in the NHL
  • Goals Against - 204 - 23rd in the NHL&nbsp;

Panthers Stats

  • Power Play - 19.4% - 19th in the NHL
  • Penalty Kill - 82.2% - 6th in the NHL
  • Goals For - 191 - 18th in the NHL
  • Goals Against - 212 - 25th in the NHL

Series History vs. The Panthers    

  • Columbus is 27-21-0-7 all-time, and 10-14-0-3 on the road vs. Florida
  • Columbus has collected points in the past three meetings since Mar. 20, 2025 (1-0-2).
  • The teams have combined for seven-plus goals in nine of the last 14 meetings since Jan. 15, 2022.
  • The winning team has scored four or more goals in 17 of the past 20 games of the series going back to Mar. 9th, 2021 and in eight of the last nine at Florida since Apr. 19, 2021.
  • The winning team has won by multiple goals in 14 of the last 18 meetings of the series, including 11 instances by three-plus goals.
  • Columbus has scored a power play goal in both games of the 2025-26 series (2-of-7; 28.6 pct.).
  • The teams have combined for 60 shots or less in five of the past seven meetings of the series (59.7 avg.).
  • CBJ has recorded three shutouts in the all-time series (MR: Merzlikins, 1-0 OT win at CBJ on Feb. 4, 2020) and two hat tricks (MR: Werenski, 4-1 W at CBJ on Dec. 31, 2019).

Who To Watch For The Panthers

  • Sam Reinhart leads the Panthers with 28 goals, 31 assists, and 59 points.
  • Brad Marchand 27 goals and 54 points.
  • Sergei Bobrovsky is 23-19-1 with a SV% of .876.

CBJ Player Notes vs. Panthers

  • Charlie Coyle has 17 points in 32 games vs. the Panthers.
  • Zach Werenski has 16 career points against Florida.
  • Mason Marchment has 4 points in 7 games against Florida.

Injured Reserve

  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 26 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season.

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 170 

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.  

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

Let us know what you think below.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Latest NewsGame Day
1