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Columbus Blue Jackets (77 pts) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (73 pts) Game Preview cover image

Columbus Blue Jackets (77 pts) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (73 pts) Game Preview

Jason Newland
3h
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Jason Newland
3h
Updated at Mar 14, 2026, 04:23
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Columbus is 30-19-3-4 all-time, and 12-13-1-2 on the road vs. Philadelphia.

The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the road to play the Philadelphia Flyers tonight at 7 PM.   

Philadelphia Flyers - 31-23-11 - 73 Points - 6-3-1 in the last 10 - Won 2 - 5th in the Metro

Columbus Blue Jackets - 33-21-11 - 77 Points - 5-1-4 in the last 10 - OTL 1 - 4th in the Metro  

Team Notes Per CBJ PR

  • Columbus stretched its points streak to a season-high eight games (4-0-4) after picking up a point in a 2-1 OT loss at Florida on Thursday. The club has also earned points in 19 of its last 21 contests since Jan. 11 (15-2-4).
  • The Blue Jackets, who are in a stretch of six-of-nine games played away from Nationwide Arena from Mar. 10-26, rank second in the league in points pct. on the road since Jan. 11 (.833; 7-1-1 in nine contests).
  • Since Dec. 22, CBJ are tied for the least regulation losses with a 19-6-5 record (43 pts, .717 points pct.), and rank second-T in the NHL in points, third in points pct., seventh in goals-against/game (2.77) as well as 10th in goals for/game (3.47).
  • The Jackets play three-straight and five of six games against Metropolitan Division opponents from Mar. 14-24 and enter Friday's contests two points shy of Pittsburgh and the NY Islanders for second and third in the division.

Player Notes Per CBJ PR

  • Charlie Coyle registered points in seven-straight games (1-8-9) prior to the contest at Florida. He has posted 30-plus assists and 50 or more points for the third time in his 14-year career (16-35-51 in 65 GP).
  • Adam Fantilli notched the club's lone goal on Thursday, has collected points in eight of the last ten games (6-5-11) and has posted 7-9-16 in the past 15 contests since Jan. 24.
  • Jet Greaves has earned points in each of his last 10 starts since Jan. 11 (8-0-2, 2.55 GAA in 11 GP), while G Elvis Merzlikins has recorded points in nine of his past 11 starts over that span (7-2-2, 2.54 GAA in 12 GP).
  • Mason Marchment collected an assist on Thursday and has tallied 11-9-20 in 23 games with the Blue Jackets.
  • Kirill Marchenko, who had his six-game points streak (4-5-9) snapped on Thursday, has posted points in 11 of his past13 contests since Jan. 24 (6-9-15).
  • Zach Werenski has collected points in 24 of his past 28 games played since Dec. 11 (11-27-38, 12 multi-point efforts) andsits two points shy of his second-straight 70-point campaign (20-48-68, 58 GP).

Blue Jackets Stats

  • Power Play - 20.3% - 18th in the NHL
  • Penalty Kill - 77.1% - 24th in the NHL
  • Goals For - 182 - 24th in the NHL
  • Goals Against - 206 - 23rd in the NHL&nbsp;

Flyers Stats

  • Power Play - 15.5% - 32nd in the NHL
  • Penalty Kill - 78.0% - 22nd in the NHL
  • Goals For - 191 - 18th in the NHL
  • Goals Against - 200 - 16th in the NHL

Series History vs. The Flyers   

  • Columbus is 30-19-3-4 all-time, and 12-13-1-2 on the road vs. Philadelphia.
  • Columbus has won three-straight in the series and collected points in the past four meetings since Dec. 21, 2024 (3-0-1).
  • The Jackets have also earned points in six of the last seven meetings dating back to Jan. 4, 2024 (5-1-1).
  • CBJ have earned points in their last three visits to Xfinity Mobile Arena (2-0-1) and nine of the past 13 road contests since Mar. 15, 2018 (7-4-2).
  • Three of the last five games played at Xfinity Mobile Arena have been decided after regulation (2-OT, 1-SO).
  • The winning team has won by multiple goals in consecutive meetings and six of the past nine since Oct. 12, 2023.
  • The clubs have combined for seven or more goals in four of the past six games at Philadelphia and six-plus in 10 of thelast 13 meetings in the state of Pennsylvania.
  • The Jackets have not relinquished a power play goal in the last four meetings dating back to Dec. 21, 2024 (13-of-13).
  • The teams have averaged 59.0 shots combined over the past four meetings at Philadelphia.

Who To Watch For The Flyers

  • Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with 24 goals, 34 assists, and 58 points.
  • Trevor Zegras has 54 points on the year.
  • Goalie Dan Vladar is 21-11-6 with a SV% of .904.

CBJ Player Notes vs. Flyers

  • Charlie Coyle has 22 points in 34 games vs. the Flyers.
  • Zach Werenski has 21 career points against Philadelphia.
  • Boone Jenner has 14 goals and 20 points in his career against the Flyers.

Injured Reserve

  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 27 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season.

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 172 

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.  

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