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Columbus Blue Jackets (79 pts) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (90 pts) Game Preview cover image

Columbus Blue Jackets (79 pts) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (90 pts) Game Preview

Jason Newland
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Columbus is 29-31-0-5 all-time, and 16-14-0-2 at home vs. Carolina.

The Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home for the first of three straight games inside Nationwide Arena, with this one being against the Carolina Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes - 42-18-6- 90 Points - 7-3-0 in the last 10 - Won 1 - 1st in the Metro

Columbus Blue Jackets - 34-21-11 - 79 Points - 5-1-4 in the last 10 - Won 1 - 4th in the Metro  

Team Notes Per CBJ PR

  • Columbus stretched its season-high points streak to nine games (5-0-4) with a 2-1 SO win at Philadelphia on Saturday.
  • The club has also earned points in 20 of its last 22 contests since Jan. 11 (16-2-4).
  • The Blue Jackets, who open a three-game homestand on Tuesday vs. Carolina, have earned points in nine-straight home games (6-0-3) for the second-longest home points streak in club history (12; 9-0-3 from Feh. 11-Mar. 31, 2013). The team has also picked up points in 13-of-14 contests at Nationwide Arena in 2026 [9-1-4].
  • Since Dec. 22, CBJ are tied for the least regulation losses with a 20-6-5 record (45 pts, .725 points pet.), and rank second in the NHL in points and points pct., fourth-T in goals-against/game (2.71] as well as 11th in goals for/game (3.39].
  • The Jackets play three-straight and five of six games against Metropolitan Division opponents from Mar. 14-24.

Player Notes Per CBJ PR

  • Charlie Coyle has posted 30-plus assists and 50 or more points for the third time in his 14-year career [16-35-51 in 66 GP).
  • Adam Fantilli has registered points in three consecutive games (1-2-3), has notched points in nine of the last 11 games (6-6-12), and has posted 7-10-17 in the past 16 contests since Jan. 24.
  • Jet Greaves has earned points in each of his last 11 starts since Jan. 11 (9-0-2, 2.40 GAA in 12 GP), while G Elvis Merzlikins has recorded points in nine of his past 11 starts over that span (7-2-2, 2.54 GAA in 12 GP).
  • Kirill Marchenko, who became the second fastest Blue Jacket (276 GP) to record 100 career goals on Saturday, has posted points in 12 of his past 14 contests since Jan. 24 (7-9-16).
  • Damon Severson recorded an assist at Philadelphia and has registered 1-5-6 in the past eight contests since Mar. 2.
  • Zach Werenski has collected points in 24 of his past 29 games played since Dec. 11 (11-27-38, 12 multi-point efforts) and sits two points shy of his second straight 70-point campaign (20-48-68, 58 GP).

Blue Jackets Stats

  • Power Play - 20.1% - 17th in the NHL
  • Penalty Kill - 77.6% - 24th in the NHL
  • Goals For - 206 - 17th in the NHL
  • Goals Against - 207 - 22nd in the NHL&nbsp;

Hurricanes Stats

  • Power Play - 22.0% - 12th in the NHL
  • Penalty Kill - 79.9% - 13th in the NHL
  • Goals For - 229 - 5th in the NHL
  • Goals Against - 189 - 6th in the NHL

Series History vs. The Hurricanes    

  • Columbus is 29-31-0-5 all-time, and 16-14-0-2 at home vs. Carolina.
  • The Home team has won seven straight and 11 of 13.
  • Columbus has won three consecutive games at Nationwide Arena and four of the past six in Ohio since Jan. 7, 2023.
  • The winning team has scored four-plus goals in each of the past six contests (including SO goals) and 14 of the past 16 since Oct. 23, 2021.
  • The winning team has also scored four or more goals in each of the last nine at Nationwide Arena (including SD goals).
  • The winning team has won by three goals in five of the past seven meetings with Columbus earning two shootout victories in the other two.
  • CBJ have scored a power play goal in six of the past nine meetings at Nationwide Arena (9-of-30; 30.0 pct.].
  • The Blue Jackets own four shutouts and hat tricks in the all-time series.

Who To Watch For The Hurricanes

  • Seth Jarvis leads the Hurricanes with 28 goals.
  • Sebastian Aho leads the team with 44 assists and 68 points.
  • Brandon Bussi 25-5-1 with a SV% of .889.

CBJ Player Notes vs. Hurricanes

  • Charlie Coyle has 9 points in 44 games vs. the Hurricanes.
  • Zach Werenski has 16 career points against Carolina.
  • Boone Jenner has 4 goals in his last 10 games vs. the Canes.

Injured Reserve

  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 28 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season.

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 174 

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.  

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