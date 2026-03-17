Columbus Blue Jackets (79 pts) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (90 pts) Game Preview

Columbus is 29-31-0-5 all-time, and 16-14-0-2 at home vs. Carolina.

The Home team has won seven straight and 11 of 13.

Columbus has won three consecutive games at Nationwide Arena and four of the past six in Ohio since Jan. 7, 2023.

The winning team has scored four-plus goals in each of the past six contests (including SO goals) and 14 of the past 16 since Oct. 23, 2021.

The winning team has also scored four or more goals in each of the last nine at Nationwide Arena (including SD goals).

The winning team has won by three goals in five of the past seven meetings with Columbus earning two shootout victories in the other two.

CBJ have scored a power play goal in six of the past nine meetings at Nationwide Arena (9-of-30; 30.0 pct.].