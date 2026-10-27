Columbus Blue Jackets (8 pts) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (9 pts) Game Preview

Columbus Blue Jackets
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Oct 27, 2026 12:30 PMPublished Oct 27, 2026 12:30 PM
The Blue Jackets are 2-19-3-4 overall, and 14-13-1-2 on the road in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Flyers - 3-7-3 - 16 Points - Lost 1 - 7th in the Metro
Columbus Blue Jackets - 4-5-0 - 8 Points - Won 1 - 8th in the Metro
Team Notes Per CBJ PR
- The CBJ have earned points in eight of the last nine meetings of the series overall (7-1-1) as well as the past five straight at Philadelphia (4-0-1).
- The road team has earned points in 14 of the last 19 in the series since Feb. 20, 2020 (10-5-4).
- The clubs have combined for seven or more goals in four of the past eight games at Xfinity Mobile Arena
Player Notes Per CBJ PR
- Charlie Coyle has posted 11-11-22 in 36 career games against the Flyers, including 5-3-8 in his last 10 contests.
- Adam Fantilli Has posted 1-6-7 in 10 career GP vs. the Flyers with points in five- straight meetings (1-4-5).
- Kent Johnson has 3-4-7 in 11 career GP, points in two of his past four games (1-1-2), and 2-3-5 in his last seven contests against the Flyers.
- Matthew Knies has 3-4-7 in nine career GP and has points in five of his past six games against Philadelphia (2-4-6).
- Sean Monahan has 14-7-21 in 25 career GP, with 4-4-8 in his last 11 overall, and has totaled 6-4-10 in 14 career games at Philadelphia.
- Damon Severson has 10-15-25 in 48 career GP, including assists in three-straight (0-4-4) and 3-5-8 in his past eight overall.
- Zach Werenski has 9-14-23 in 28 career GP with four multi-point efforts in his last five games (3-5-8).
- Jet Greaves has gone 4-0-0 with a .956 SV% and 1.23 GAA in four appearances vs. the club.
Blue Jackets Stats
- Power Play - 11.5% - 30th in the NHL
- Penalty Kill - 71.0% - 24th in the NHL
- Goals For - 21 - 32nd in the NHL
- Goals Against - 30 - 4th in the NHL
Flyers Stats
- Power Play - 16.3% - 25th in the NHL
- Penalty Kill - 82.6% - 11th in the NHL
- Goals For - 24 - 28th in the NHL
- Goals Against - 41 - 28th in the NHL
Series History vs. The Flyers
- The Blue Jackets are 2-19-3-4 overall, and 14-13-1-2 on the road in Philadelphia.
- Columbus went 3-0-0 in 2025-26.
- Columbus has won five straight games against Philadelphia and the last three on the road against the club.
Who To Watch For The Flyers
- Matvei Michkov leads the Flyers with 8 goals and 10 points.
- Trevor Zegras leads Philly with 7 assists and 10 points.
- Goalie Dan Vladař is 2-3-1 with a SV% of .900. His last start was on 10-21.
- Joseph Woll is 1-4-2 with a SV% of .904. His last start was on 10-24.
Injured Reserve & Other Injuries
- Dante Fabbro - Broken Hand - IR - 9 Games Missed - Skating and could return tonight
- Isac Lundestrom - Achilles Surgery - LTIR - 9 Games Missed
- Ivan Provorov - Lower Body - IR - 9 Games Missed - Lightly skating.
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 31
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be simulcast on The Blue Jackets Hockey Network and 97.1 The Fan, with Steve Mears behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
TV: CBJHN - Spectrum HD Ch. 320/1320; IP Ch. 349; Prime Video, Fubo. DirecTV Ch. 660 (streaming), 660-1 (satellite). U-Verse (1735/735)
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