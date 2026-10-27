Columbus Blue Jackets (8 pts) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (9 pts) Game Preview

Charlie Coyle has posted 11-11-22 in 36 career games against the Flyers, including 5-3-8 in his last 10 contests.

Adam Fantilli Has posted 1-6-7 in 10 career GP vs. the Flyers with points in five- straight meetings (1-4-5).

Kent Johnson has 3-4-7 in 11 career GP, points in two of his past four games (1-1-2), and 2-3-5 in his last seven contests against the Flyers.

Matthew Knies has 3-4-7 in nine career GP and has points in five of his past six games against Philadelphia (2-4-6).

Sean Monahan has 14-7-21 in 25 career GP, with 4-4-8 in his last 11 overall, and has totaled 6-4-10 in 14 career games at Philadelphia.

Damon Severson has 10-15-25 in 48 career GP, including assists in three-straight (0-4-4) and 3-5-8 in his past eight overall.

Zach Werenski has 9-14-23 in 28 career GP with four multi-point efforts in his last five games (3-5-8).