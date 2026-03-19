Columbus Blue Jackets (81 pts) vs. New York Rangers (64 pts) Game Preview

Columbus is 25-24-1-7 all-time, and 13-16-0-2 at home vs. New York.

CBJ have picked up points in three of the past five home contests (2-2-1) but the Rangers have won the past three at Nationwide Arena since Feb. 8, 2025 (CBJ; 0-2-1).

The winning team has recorded four or more goals (including SO goals) in 10 of the past 12 games overall and 14 of the last 17 games of the series dating back to Oct. 29, 2021.

The Blue Jackets have recorded the three most recent hat tricks (MR: Adam Fantilli in a 7-3 win at NYR on Mar. 9, 2025). and penalty shot attempts (Brandon Saad, unsuccessful in 5-2 win at NYR on Feb. 26, 2017).

CBJ have killed off 19-of-22 Rangers power play attempts in the last 11 meetings of the series (86.4 pct.).