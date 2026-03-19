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Columbus Blue Jackets (81 pts) vs. New York Rangers (64 pts) Game Preview cover image

Columbus Blue Jackets (81 pts) vs. New York Rangers (64 pts) Game Preview

Jason Newland
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Columbus is 25-24-1-7 all-time, and 13-16-0-2 at home vs. New York.

The Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home for the second of three straight games inside Nationwide Arena, with this one being against the New York Rangers

New York Rangers - 28-32-8- 64 Points - 6-3-1 in the last 10 - Lost 2 - 8th in the Metro

Columbus Blue Jackets - 35-21-11 - 81 Points - 6-0-4 in the last 10 - Won 2 - 4th in the Metro  

Team Notes Per CBJ PR

  • Columbus stretched its season-high points streak to 10 games (6-0-4) with a 5-1 win over Carolina on Tuesday. The club has also earned points in 21 of its last 23 contests since Jan. 11 (17-2-4).
  • The Blue Jackets, who continue a three-game homestand on Thursday vs. the Rangers, have earned points in 10-straight home games (7-0-3) for the second-longest home points streak in club history (12; 9-0-3 from Feb. 11-Mar. 31, 2013). The team has also collected points in 14-of-15 contests at Nationwide Arena in 2026 (10-1-4).
  • Since Dec. 22, CBJ are tied for the least regulation losses in the NHL with a 21-6-5 record (47 pts, .734 points pct.), and rank second in points, points pct. and goals-against/game (2.66) as well as ninth-T in goals for/game (3.44).
  • The Jackets play three-straight (2-0-0) and five of six games against Metropolitan Division opponents from Mar. 14-24.

Player Notes Per CBJ PR

  • Charlie Coyle notched his third four-point outing of 2025-26 with 1-3-4 on Tuesday and has tallied 7-18-25 in the last 17 contests. He has tied his single-season career high in assists (2016-17 w/ MIN) and has the third-most points of his 14-year career with 17-38-55 in 67 games in 2025-26.
  • Adam Fantilli collected two assists on Tuesday, has registered points in four consecutive games (1-4-5), points in 10 of the last 12 games (6-8-14), and has posted 7-12-19 in the past 17 contests since Jan. 24.
  • Jet Greaves has earned points in each of his last 12 starts since Jan. 11 (10-0-2, 2.29 GAA in 13 GP), while G Elvis Merzlikins has recorded points in nine of his past 11 starts over that span (7-2-2, 2.54 GAA in 12 GP).
  • Kirill Marchenko, who became the second fastest Blue Jacket (276 GP) to record 100 career goals on Saturday at Philadelphia, has posted points in 12 of his past 15 contests since Jan. 24 (7-9-16).
  • Zach Werenski has collected points in 25 of his past 30 games played since Dec. 11 (11-28-39, 12 multi-point efforts) and sits one point shy of his second-straight 70-point campaign (20-49-69, 60 GP).

Blue Jackets Stats

  • Power Play - 20.7% - 16th in the NHL
  • Penalty Kill - 77.7% - 24th in the NHL
  • Goals For - 211 - 17th in the NHL
  • Goals Against - 208 - 19th in the NHL&nbsp;

Rangers Stats

  • Power Play - 24.6% - 6th in the NHL
  • Penalty Kill - 78.2% - 21st in the NHL
  • Goals For - 190 - 25th in the NHL
  • Goals Against - 214 - 20th in the NHL

Series History vs. The Rangers

  • Columbus is 25-24-1-7 all-time, and 13-16-0-2 at home vs. New York.
  • CBJ have picked up points in three of the past five home contests (2-2-1) but the Rangers have won the past three at Nationwide Arena since Feb. 8, 2025 (CBJ; 0-2-1).
  • The winning team has recorded four or more goals (including SO goals) in 10 of the past 12 games overall and 14 of the last 17 games of the series dating back to Oct. 29, 2021.
  • The Blue Jackets have recorded the three most recent hat tricks (MR: Adam Fantilli in a 7-3 win at NYR on Mar. 9, 2025). and penalty shot attempts (Brandon Saad, unsuccessful in 5-2 win at NYR on Feb. 26, 2017).
  • CBJ have killed off 19-of-22 Rangers power play attempts in the last 11 meetings of the series (86.4 pct.).
  • The teams have combined for 60 shots or fewer in five of the past eight contests at Nationwide Arena (59.0 avg.).

Who To Watch For The Rangers

  • Mika Zibanejad leads the Rangers with 27 goals, 36 assists, and 63 points.
  • Alexis Lafreniere has 19 goals and 44 points.
  • Igor Shesterkin is 22-13-6 with a SV% of .913.

CBJ Player Notes vs. Rangers

  • Charlie Coyle has 22 points in 34 games vs. the Rangers.
  • Zach Werenski has 19 career points against New York.
  • Boone Jenner has 16 points vs. the Rangers.

Injured Reserve

  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 29 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season.

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 175

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.  

Simulcast on CW Columbus, WUAB in Cleveland, WXIX in Cincinnati, WZCD in Dayton, WQCW in Charleston/Huntington, WV, WKYT in Lexington, KY, and WAVE in Louisville, KY.

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