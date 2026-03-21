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Columbus Blue Jackets (83 pts) vs. Seattle Kraken (71 pts) Game Preview cover image

Columbus Blue Jackets (83 pts) vs. Seattle Kraken (71 pts) Game Preview

Jason Newland
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Columbus is 4-5-0 all-time, and 2-2-0 at home vs. Seattle.

The Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home for the final of three straight games inside Nationwide Arena, with this one being against the Seattle Kraken

Seattle Kraken - 31-28-9 - 71 Points - 4-6-0 in the last 10 - Lost 2 - 5th in the Pacific

Columbus Blue Jackets - 36-21-11 - 83 Points - 7-0-3 in the last 10 - Won 3 - 3rd in the Metro  

Team Notes Per CBJ PR

  • Columbus won for the third-straight game and stretched its season-high points streak to 11 games (7-0-4) with a 6-3 win over the NY Rangers on Thursday. The club has also earned points in 22 of its last 24 contests since Jan. 11 (18-2-4).
  • The Blue Jackets, who conclude a three-game homestand on Saturday vs. the Kraken, have earned points in 11-straight home games (8-0-3), one shy of the longest home points streak in club history (12; 9-0-3 from Feb. 11-Mar. 31, 2013). The team has also collected points in 15-of-16 contests at Nationwide Arena in 2026 (11-1-4).
  • Since Dec. 22, CBJ are tied for the least regulation losses in the NHL with a 21-6-5 record (49 pts, .742 points pct.), and rank second in points and points pct., fourth in goals-against/game (2.67) as well as seventh in goals for/game (3.48).
  • CBJ play their 14th of 16 back-to-back sets of the season on Saturday (vs. Seattle) and Sunday (at NY Islanders). The club leads the NHL in wins and points pct. in back-to-back sets in 2025-26 (17-5-4, .731).

Player Notes Per CBJ PR

  • Charlie Coyle, who has tallied 7-18-25 in the last 18 contests, has tied his single-season career high in assists (2016-17 w/MIN) and has the third-most points of his 14-year career with 17-38-55 in 68 games in 2025-26.
  • Adam Fantilli collected two goals on Thursday, has registered points in five consecutive games (3-4-7), points in 11 of the last 13 games (8-8-16), and has posted 9-12-21 in the past 18 contests since Jan. 24.
  • Jet Greaves has earned points in each of his last 13 starts since Jan. 11 (11-0-2, 2.34 GAA in 14 GP), while G Elvis Merzlikins has recorded points in nine of his past 11 starts over that span (7-2-2, 2.54 GAA in 12 GP).
  • Kirill Marchenko has posted points in 13 of his past 16 contests since Jan. 24 (7-10-17).
  • Zach Werenski notched his 23rd multi-point effort of the season with three assists on Thursday and has collected points in 26 of his past 31 games played since Dec. 11 (11-31-42, 13 multi-point efforts). He became the second Blue Jacket (Artemi Panarin (2017-19) to record consecutive 50-assist and 70-point campaigns with 20-52-72 in 61 games in 2025-26.

Blue Jackets Stats

  • Power Play - 20.7% - 16th in the NHL
  • Penalty Kill - 77.9% - 23rd in the NHL
  • Goals For - 217 - 15th in the NHL
  • Goals Against - 211 - 20th in the NHL&nbsp;

Kraken Stats

  • Power Play - 20.9% - 15th in the NHL
  • Penalty Kill - 73.4% - 31st in the NHL
  • Goals For - 193 - 24th in the NHL
  • Goals Against - 204 - 13th in the NHL

Series History vs. The Kraken

  • Columbus is 4-5-0 all-time, and 2-2-0 at home vs. Seattle.
  • The home team has earned points in four-straight games (3-0-1) and seven of the nine all-time meetings between the clubs (5-2-2).
  • The teams split the season series for the first time in 2024-25 after Columbus swept the 2021-22 series and Seattle won both games of the 2022-23 and 2023-24 series.
  • The teams have combined for six or more goals in three of the four games played at Nationwide Arena with the winning team scoring six-plus in each of the last two at Columbus.
  • The winning team has recorded four or more goals in five of the last six games and six of the last eight.
  • The teams have combined for less than 60 shots in six of the nine contests of the series (59.2 avg).
  • Neither team has recorded a hat trick, shutout, or penalty shot in the series.

Who To Watch For The Kraken

  • Jordan Eberle leads the Kraken with 22 goals and 49 points.
  • Vince Dunn leads the team with 30 assists.
  • Goaltender Joey Daccord is 19-17-5 with a SV% of .903. His last start was on Thursday.
  • Phillipp Grubauer is 12-9-3 with a SV% of .909. His last start was on the 17th.

CBJ Player Notes vs. Kraken

  • Charlie Coyle has 4 points in 9 games vs. the Kraken.
  • Zach Werenski has 3 career points against Seattle.
  • Mason Marchment has 5 points in 9 games against the Kraken.

Injured Reserve

  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 30 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season.

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 176

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play. 

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