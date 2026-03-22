Columbus Blue Jackets (85 pts) vs. New York Islanders (83 pts) Game Preview

Columbus is 28-23-1-8 all-time, and 9-16-0-3 on the road vs. New York.

CBJ have earned points in four of the last five meetings (3-1-1) and five of the past seven since Oct. 30, 2024 (4-2-1).

The home team has earned points in seven consecutive games in the series (5-0-2) and in 13 of the past 16 (11-3-2).

The winning team has won by multiple goals in seven of the last 10 meetings overall, but by a single goal in three of the five most recent contests (two after regulation).

Four of the last six games played at New York have been decided by a single goal.

The winning team has scored four-plus goals (including SO goals) in four of the past five meetings overall.

The Blue Jackets have killed off 9-of-10 Islanders power play attempts over the last five games (90.0 pct.).

The teams have averaged a combined 58.1 shots on goal in the past seven meetings of the series.