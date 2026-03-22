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Columbus Blue Jackets (85 pts) vs. New York Islanders (83 pts) Game Preview cover image

Columbus Blue Jackets (85 pts) vs. New York Islanders (83 pts) Game Preview

Jason Newland
14h
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Jason Newland
14h
Updated at Mar 22, 2026, 13:55
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Columbus is 28-23-1-8 all-time, and 9-16-0-3 on the road vs. New York.

The Columbus Blue Jackets are back on the road for the first of three games away from Nationwide Arena. This game features the New York Islanders and is huge. 

New York Islanders - 39-26-5 - 83 Points - 5-5-0 in the last 10 - Lost 2 - 4th in the Metro

Columbus Blue Jackets - 37-21-11 - 85 Points - 7-0-3 in the last 10 - Won 4 - 3rd in the Metro  

Team Notes Per CBJ PR

  • Columbus won for the four-straight contest and stretched its season-high points streak to 12 games (8-0-4) with a 5-2 win over Seattle last night. It's tied for the third-longest points streak in club history (third time) and the longest since a 12-game points streak from Dec. 9, 2019-Jan. 3, 2020 (8-0-4).
  • The club has earned points in 23 of its last 25 contests (19-2-4, 42 pts) to lead the league in points (tied) and points pct. (.840) since Jan. 11.
  • Since Dec. 22, CBJ are tied for the least regulation losses in the NHL with a 23-6-5 record (51 pts, .750 points pct.), and rank second in points and points pct., third in goals-against/game (2.65) as well as sixth in goals for/game (3.56).
  • CBJ conclude their 14th of 16 back-to-back sets of the season tonight at the NY Islanders. The club leads the NHL in wins and points pct. in back-to-back sets in 2025-26 (18-5-4, .741).

Player Notes Per CBJ PR

  • Charlie Coyle, who has tallied 7-18-25 in the last 19 contests, has tied his single-season career high in assists (2016-17 w/MIN) and has the third-most points of his 14-year career with 17-38-55 in 69 games in 2025-26.
  • Adam Fantilli has registered points in six consecutive games (3-5-8), one game shy of his career best (4-4-8 from Jan. 2-16, 2025). He also has points in 12 of the last 14 games (8-9-17) and has 9-13-22 in the past 19 contests since Jan. 24.
  • Jet Greaves has earned points in each of his last 13 starts since Jan. 11 (11-0-2, 2.34 GAA in 14 GP), while G Elvis Merzlikins has recorded points in 10 of his past 12 starts over that span (8-2-2, 2.50 GAA in 13 GP).
  • Mathieu Olivier has registered six multi-point outings in the last 18 games since Jan. 28 (10-4-14).
  • Cole Sillinger posted his second three-point effort of the season yesterday (1-2-3) and has assists in three-straight (1-5-6).
  • Zach Werenski has notched consecutive three-assist outings and is one multi-point effort shy of tying Artemi Panarin's single-season franchise record (25 in 2018-19). He has collected points in 27 of his past 32 games played since Dec. 11 (11-34-45, 14 multi-point efforts) and has 20-55-75 in 62 games in 2025-26.

Blue Jackets Stats

  • Power Play - 20.3% - 17th in the NHL
  • Penalty Kill - 77.5% - 25th in the NHL
  • Goals For - 222 - 12th in the NHL
  • Goals Against - 213 - 18th in the NHL&nbsp;

Islanders Stats

  • Power Play - 16.8% - 26th in the NHL
  • Penalty Kill - 81.1% - 9th in the NHL
  • Goals For - 201 - 22nd in the NHL
  • Goals Against - 197 - 5th in the NHL

Series History vs. The Islanders

  • Columbus is 28-23-1-8 all-time, and 9-16-0-3 on the road vs. New York.
  • CBJ have earned points in four of the last five meetings (3-1-1) and five of the past seven since Oct. 30, 2024 (4-2-1).
  • The home team has earned points in seven consecutive games in the series (5-0-2) and in 13 of the past 16 (11-3-2).
  • The winning team has won by multiple goals in seven of the last 10 meetings overall, but by a single goal in three of the five most recent contests (two after regulation).
  • Four of the last six games played at New York have been decided by a single goal.
  • The winning team has scored four-plus goals (including SO goals) in four of the past five meetings overall.
  • The Blue Jackets have killed off 9-of-10 Islanders power play attempts over the last five games (90.0 pct.).
  • The teams have averaged a combined 58.1 shots on goal in the past seven meetings of the series.
  • CBJ has recorded five shutouts in the all-time series (MR: Merzlikins, 26 saves in 2-0 W at CBJ on Oct. 30, 2024).

Who To Watch For The Islanders

  • Bo Horvat leads NYI with 28 goals.
  • Mathew Barzal leads all Islanders with 46 assists and 64 points.
  • Goaltender Ilya Sorokin is 25-17-2 with a SV% of .911. He's 7-0-3 in his career against the CBJ.

CBJ Player Notes vs Islanders

  • Charlie Coyle has 16 points in his career against the Islanders.
  • Zach Werenski has 17 career points in 26 games against the NYI.
  • Boone Jenner has 16 points in 35 games against the Isles.

Injured Reserve

  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 31 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season.

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 177

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play. 

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