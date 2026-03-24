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Columbus Blue Jackets (85 pts) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (80 pts) Game Preview cover image

Columbus Blue Jackets (85 pts) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (80 pts) Game Preview

Jason Newland
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Columbus is 31-19-3-4 all-time, and 13-13-1-2 on the road vs. Philadelphia.

The Columbus Blue Jackets are back on the road for the second of three games away from Nationwide Arena. This game features the Philadelphia Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers - 34-23-12 - 80 Points - 7-2-1 in the last 10 - Won 3- 5th in the Metro

Columbus Blue Jackets - 37-22-11 - 85 Points - 6-1-3 in the last 10 - Lost 1 - 3rd in the Metro  

Team Notes Per CBJ PR

  • Columbus had its season-high 12-game points streak (8-0-4) snapped with a 1-0 loss at the NY Islanders on Sunday. It was tied for the third-longest points streak in club history (third time).
  • The club has earned points in 23 of its last 26 contests (19-3-4, 42 pts) to lead the league in points pct. (.808) and fewest regulation losses since Jan. 11. The Jackets also rank second in wins, points and goals-against per game (2.46) and seventh in goals for per game (3.62) and shots against (25.2) over that span.
  • CBJ are also 8-2-1 in 11 road contests since Jan. 11, ranking second in the league in points pct. (.773) and third in goals-against per game (2.18) and penalty kill pct. (86.7).
  • The Blue Jackets have 12 games remaining in the regular season with seven against teams currently holding a playoff spot, and all 12 contests against teams within six points of a playoff spot.

Player Notes Per CBJ PR

  • Adam Fantilli has registered points in six out of the last seven games (3-5-8) and in 12 of the last 15 contests (8-9-17). He has posted 9-13-22 in the past 20 contests since Jan. 24 and is three points (21-31-52, 70 GP) from setting a single-season career high.
  • Jet Greaves has earned points in 13 of his last 14 starts since Jan. 11 (11-1-2, 2.25 GAA, .915 SV% in 15 GP), while G Elvis Merzlikins has recorded points in 10 of his past 12 starts over that span (8-2-2, 2.50 GAA in 13 GP).
  • Mathieu Olivier has registered six multi-point outings in the last 19 games since Jan. 28 (10-4-14).
  • Cole Silinger has posted 1-5-6 in the last four contests and has set a single-season career high in assists (7-25-32, 69 GP).
  • Zach Werenski has collected points in 27 of his past 33 games played since Dec. 11 (11-34-45, 14 multi-point efforts) and has 20-55-75 and 24 multi-point efforts in 63 games in 2025-26. He sits one multi-point effort shy of tying Artemi Panarin's club record (25, 2018-19).

Blue Jackets Stats

  • Power Play - 20.3% - 17th in the NHL
  • Penalty Kill - 77.8% - 23rd in the NHL
  • Goals For - 222 - 15th in the NHL
  • Goals Against - 214 - 19th in the NHL&nbsp;

Flyers Stats

  • Power Play - 14.9% - 32nd in the NHL
  • Penalty Kill - 77.9% - 22nd in the NHL
  • Goals For - 193 - 26th in the NHL
  • Goals Against - 207 - 11th in the NHL

Series History vs. The Flyers

  • Columbus is 31-19-3-4 all-time, and 13-13-1-2 on the road vs. Philadelphia.
  • Columbus has won four-straight in the series and collected points in the past five meetings since Dec. 21, 2024 (4-0-1).
  • The Jackets have also earned points in seven of the last eight meetings dating back to Jan. 4, 2024 (6-1-1).
  • CBJ have earned points in their last four visits to Xfinity Mobile Arena (3-0-1) and ten of the past 14 road contests since Mar. 15, 2018 (8-4-2).
  • Four of the last six games played at Xfinity Mobile Arena have been decided after regulation (2-OT, 2-SO).
  • The winning team has won by multiple goals in six of the past ten games since Oct. 12, 2023.
  • The clubs have combined for three goals (including SO goals) in the past two played at Philadelphia but six-plus in 10 of the last 14 meetings in the state of Pennsylvania.
  • The Jackets have not relinquished a power play goal in the last five meetings dating back to Dec. 21, 2024 (17-of-17).
  • The teams have averaged 56.6 shots combined over the past five meetings at Philadelphia.

Who To Watch For The Flyers

  • Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with 25 goals, 35 assists, and 60 points.
  • Trevor Zegras has 22 goals and 55 points.
  • Goaltender Dan Vladař&nbsp;is 23-11-7 with a SV% of .908.

CBJ Player Notes vs Flyers

  • Charlie Coyle has 16 points in his career against the Islanders.
  • Zach Werenski has 17 career points in 27 games against the NYI.
  • Boone Jenner has 16 points in 36 games against the Isles.

Injured Reserve

  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 32 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season.

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 178

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on ESPN+ and HULU. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play. 

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