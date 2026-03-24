Columbus Blue Jackets (85 pts) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (80 pts) Game Preview

Columbus is 31-19-3-4 all-time, and 13-13-1-2 on the road vs. Philadelphia.

Columbus has won four-straight in the series and collected points in the past five meetings since Dec. 21, 2024 (4-0-1).

The Jackets have also earned points in seven of the last eight meetings dating back to Jan. 4, 2024 (6-1-1).

CBJ have earned points in their last four visits to Xfinity Mobile Arena (3-0-1) and ten of the past 14 road contests since Mar. 15, 2018 (8-4-2).

Four of the last six games played at Xfinity Mobile Arena have been decided after regulation (2-OT, 2-SO).

The winning team has won by multiple goals in six of the past ten games since Oct. 12, 2023.

The clubs have combined for three goals (including SO goals) in the past two played at Philadelphia but six-plus in 10 of the last 14 meetings in the state of Pennsylvania.

The Jackets have not relinquished a power play goal in the last five meetings dating back to Dec. 21, 2024 (17-of-17).