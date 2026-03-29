Columbus Blue Jackets (87 pts) vs. Boston Bruins (90 pts) Game Preview

Columbus is 17-18-10 all-time, and 10-8-5 at home vs. Boston.
The Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home for the second of three straight games in the friendly confines of Nationwide Arena. This game features the Boston Bruins.
Boston Bruins - 41-24-8 - 90 Points - 6-2-2 in the last 10 - Won 2 - 4th in the Atlantic
Columbus Blue Jackets - 38-24-11 - 87 Points - 6-3-1 in the last 10 - Lost 2 - 4th in the Metro
Team Notes Per CBJ PR
- The Blue Jackets began a three-game homestand with a 3-2 loss to San Jose on Saturday. It snapped the club's 12-game home points streak (9-0-3), which was tied for the longest home points streak in club history (12; 9-0-3 from Feb. 11-Mar. 31, 2013). The team failed to collect points for just the second time in 18 games at Nationwide Arena in 2026 (12-2-4).
- The club has earned points in 24 of its last 29 contests (20-5-4, 44 pts) to lead the league points pct. (.759) and goals against per game (2.45), and rank second in wins (tied) and points and eighth in goals-for per game (3.45) since Jan. 11.
- Columbus has allowed two goals or less in eight of the last 10 games since Mar. 10 (1.90 GA/GP, 3rd in NHL).
- CBJ conclude their 15th of 16 back-to-back sets (18-7-4, .690 pts pct.) today vs. Boston. The club has won five of the last six second games of a back-to-back and earned points in seven of the past eight (6-1-1; 9-4-1 overall in second games).
- The Jackets lead the NHL with a franchise-record 55 goals scored by defensemen in 2025-26 (55-131-186, 73 GP).
Player Notes Per CBJ PR
- Adam Fantilli collected an assist vs. San Jose and has points in eight of the last 10 games (3-7-10) and 14 of the last 18 contests (8-11-19). He has set a single-season career high in assists and points (tied) with 21-33-54 in 73 contests.
- Jet Greaves has earned points in 14 of his last 16 starts since Jan. 11 (12-2-2, 2.23 GAA, .915 SV% in 16 GP), while G Elvis Merzlikins has recorded points in 10 of his past 13 starts over that span (8-3-2, 2.54 GAA in 14 GP).
- Boone Jenner has registered 1-3-4 in the last six games and is slated to play in his franchise-record 800th career game (209-207-416, 799 GP) today against the Bruins.
- Mathieu Olivier, who leads the club in hits (207), ranks 11th-T in the NHL in goals since Jan. 28 (11-4-15 in 22 GP).
- Cole Sillinger, who notched a goal yesterday, has posted 2-5-7 in the last seven contests and has set career highs in assists and points (tied) with 8-25-33 in 72 appearances in 2025-26.
- Zach Werenski has notched 21-56-77 and 25 multi-point efforts in 66 games in 2025-26 to lead NHL blueliners in points-per-game (1.17), multi-point efforts and shots on goal (229) and sit second in points and third in goals.
Blue Jackets Stats
- Power Play - 19.9% - 18th in the NHL
- Penalty Kill - 77.9% - 24th in the NHL
- Goals For - 228 - 15th in the NHL
- Goals Against - 221 - 16th in the NHL
Bruins Stats
- Power Play - 23.3% - 9th in the NHL
- Penalty Kill - 76.7% - 27th in the NHL
- Goals For - 243 - 9th in the NHL
- Goals Against - 224 - 22nd in the NHL
Series History vs. The Bruins
- Columbus is 17-18-10 all-time, and 10-8-5 at home vs. Boston.
- CBJ have earned points in eight of the last 11 games against Boston at Nationwide Arena since Dec. 27, 2016 (6-3-2).
- The home team has won three-straight games and earned points in 19 of the last 23 meetings dating back to Nov. 10, 2016 (15-4-4).
- The winning team has scored four goals or more in five consecutive meetings overall and eight times in the last 10 matchups, as well as each of the past four at Nationwide Arena.
- The winning team has won by multiple goals in seven-straight contests in the series and nine of the past 10 meetings, along with by three-plus in each of the past four at Columbus.
- The Blue Jackets are 17-of-81 on the power play (21.0 pct.), and 58-of-68 on the penalty kill (85.3 pct.) against the Bruins in 23 all-time meetings at Nationwide Arena.
Who To Watch For The Bruins
- David Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 63 assists and 92 points.
- Morgan Geekie leads Boston with 34 goals.
- Joonas Korpisalo is 12-9-4 with a SV% of .891.
CBJ Player Notes vs Bruins
- Boone Jenner 13 points in 24 career games against Boston.
- Zach Werenski has 15 points against the Bruins.
- Mason Marchment has 7 points in 9 games vs. Boston.
Injured Reserve & Other Injuries
- Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 35 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season.
- Damon Severson - Missed 1 Game - Upper Body - Week-to-week
- Dmitri Voronkov - Upper Body - Left game early against San Jose
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 182
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
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