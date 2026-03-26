Columbus Blue Jackets (87 pts) vs. Montréal Canadiens (88 pts) Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets are back on the road for the final game of three away from Nationwide Arena. This game features the Montréal Canadiens.
Montréal Canadiens - 39-21-10 - 88 Points - 6-3-1 in the last 10 - Won 2 - 3rd in the Atlantic
Columbus Blue Jackets - 38-22-11 - 87 Points - 6-1-3 in the last 10 - Won 1 - 2nd in the Metro
Team Notes Per CBJ PR
Player Notes Per CBJ PR
Blue Jackets Stats
Canadiens Stats
Series History vs. The Canadiens
Who To Watch For The Canadiens
CBJ Player Notes vs Canadiens
Injured Reserve
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 179
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
* Simulcasted on CW Columbus, WUAB in Cleveland, WXIX in Cincinnati, WZCD in Dayton, WQCW in Charleston/Huntington, WV, WKYT in Lexington, KY and WAVE in Louisville, KY
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