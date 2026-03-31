Columbus Blue Jackets (88 pts) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (98 pts) Game Preview

Adam Fantilli, who leads the club in scoring in March with 6-9-15 in 16 games, has set a single-season career high in assists and points (tied) with 21-33-54 in 74 contests.

Jet Greaves has earned points in 15 of his last 17 starts since Jan. 11 (12-2-3, 2.26 GAA, .915 SV% in 18 GP), ranking fourth among NHL goaltenders in GAA and SV% (min. 6 GP].

Elvis Merzlikins has recorded points in 10 of his past 13 starts since Jan. 11 (8-3-2, 2.54 GAA in 14 GP].

Boone Jenner has registered 2-3-5 in the last seven games, including scoring a goal in his 800th career contest on Sunday vs. the Bruins (210-207-417, 800 GP].

Mason Marchment notched his sixth multi-point game as a Blue Jacket on Sunday (1-1-2). He ranks second on the team in goals since making his CBJ debut on Dec. 20, 2025 (14-11-25 in 32 GP].