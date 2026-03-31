Columbus Blue Jackets (88 pts) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (98 pts) Game Preview
The Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home for the final of three straight games in the friendly confines of Nationwide Arena. This game features the Carolina Hurricanes.
Carolina Hurricanes - 46-21-6 - 98 Points - 6-4-0 in the last 10 - Lost 1- 1st in the Metro
Columbus Blue Jackets - 38-24-12 - 88 Points - 5-3-2 in the last 10 - OTL 1 - 4th in the Metro
Team Notes Per CBJ PR
- The Blue Jackets have earned points in 13 of their last 14 home games (9-1-4) as well as in 17-of-19 contests played at Nationwide Arena in 2026 (12-2-5, .763 points pct.). The club ranks in the top-10 at home in the calendar year in goals-for per game (2nd, 4.00), wins (3rd-T), points pct. (4th) and goals-against per game (7th, 2.74).
- The club has earned points in 25 of its last 30 contests (20-5-5, 45 pts) to lead the league points pct. (.750), rank second in wins (tied), points and goals against per game (2.47) and eighth in goals-for per game (3.43) since Jan. 11.
- Columbus has allowed two goals or less in eight of the last 11 games since Mar. 10 (2.00 GA/GP, 3rd in NHL].
- The Jackets lead the NHL with a franchise-record 55 goals scored by defensemen in 2025-26 (55-132-187, 74 GP].
- CBJ has collected points in 10 of the last 11 games against Metropolitan Division opponents since Jan. 4 (8-1-2).
Player Notes Per CBJ PR
- Adam Fantilli, who leads the club in scoring in March with 6-9-15 in 16 games, has set a single-season career high in assists and points (tied) with 21-33-54 in 74 contests.
- Jet Greaves has earned points in 15 of his last 17 starts since Jan. 11 (12-2-3, 2.26 GAA, .915 SV% in 18 GP), ranking fourth among NHL goaltenders in GAA and SV% (min. 6 GP].
- Elvis Merzlikins has recorded points in 10 of his past 13 starts since Jan. 11 (8-3-2, 2.54 GAA in 14 GP].
- Boone Jenner has registered 2-3-5 in the last seven games, including scoring a goal in his 800th career contest on Sunday vs. the Bruins (210-207-417, 800 GP].
- Mason Marchment notched his sixth multi-point game as a Blue Jacket on Sunday (1-1-2). He ranks second on the team in goals since making his CBJ debut on Dec. 20, 2025 (14-11-25 in 32 GP].
- Zach Werenski has notched 21-56-77 and 25 multi-point efforts in 66 games in 2025-26 to lead NHL blueliners in multi-point efforts and shots on goal (229) and sit second in points and points-per-game (1.15) and third in goals.
Blue Jackets Stats
- Power Play - 20.2% - 17th in the NHL
- Penalty Kill - 77.3% - 25th in the NHL
- Goals For - 231 - 14th in the NHL
- Goals Against - 224 - 20th in the NHL
Hurricanes Stats
- Power Play - 23.7% - 9th in the NHL
- Penalty Kill - 80.2% - 13th in the NHL
- Goals For - 253 - 6th in the NHL
- Goals Against - 213 - 7th in the NHL
Series History vs. The Hurricanes
- Columbus is 30-31-0-5 all-time, and 17-14-0-2 at home vs. Carolina.
- The home team has won eight-straight meetings and 12 of the last 14 games dating back to Feb. 25, 2022.
- Columbus has won four consecutive games at Nationwide Arena and five of the past seven in Ohio since Jan. 7, 2023.
- The winning team has scored four-plus goals in each of the past seven contests (including SO goals) and 15 of the past 17 since Oct. 23, 2021.
- The winning team has also scored four or more goals in each of the last ten at Nationwide Arena (including SO goals).
- The winning team has won by three-plus goals in six of the past eight meetings overall with Columbus earning two shootout victories in the other two.
- CBJ have scored a power play goal in three-straight home games vs. the Canes (4-of-13; 30.8 pct.) and seven of the past ten meetings at Nationwide Arena (9-of-35; 25.7 pct.).
- The Blue Jackets have registered four shutouts and hat tricks in the all-time series.
Who To Watch For The Hurricanes
- Seth Jarvis leads the Canes with 30 goals.
- Sebastian Aho leads the team with 49 assists and 74 points.
- Goalie Brandon Bussi is 27-6-1 with a SV% of .896.
CBJ Player Notes vs Hurricanes
- Boone Jenner has 13 points in 25 career games against Carolina.
- Zach Werenski has 16 points against the Hurricanes.
- Mason Marchment has 8 points in 10 games vs. Carolina.
Injured Reserve & Other Injuries
- Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 36 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season.
- Damon Severson - Missed 2 Games - Upper Body - Week-to-week
- Dmitri Voronkov - Upper Body - Left game early against San Jose
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 185
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on ESPN+ & HULU featuring John Buccigross. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
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