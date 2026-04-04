Columbus Blue Jackets (88 pts) vs. Winnipeg Jets (76 pts) Game Preview

Columbus is 18-18-0-1 all-time, and 9-9-0-0 at home vs. Winnipeg
Winnipeg Jets - 32-21-12 - 76 Points - 5-3-2 in the last 10 - Lost 1- 6th in the Central
Columbus Blue Jackets - 38-26-12 - 88 Points - 4-5-1 in the last 10 - Lost 2 - 4th in the Metro
Team Notes Per CBJ PR
- The Blue Jackets began their seven-game April schedule with a 5-1 loss at Carolina on Thursday. The team has three home and road contests each left in the regular season.
- The Jackets have earned points in 17-of-20 contests at Nationwide Arena in 2026 (12-3-5), ranking third in the NHL in goals for per game (3.90), seventh in points pct. (.725) and ninth-T in goals-against per game (2.85) over that span.
- CBJ have also earned points in 25 of the last 32 contests overall since Jan. 11 (20-7-5, 45 pts.). The club ranks third in the league in goals-against per game (2.63) and fourth in points pct. (.703) over that stretch.
- Columbus leads the NHL with a franchise-record 56 goals scored by defensemen in 2025-26 (56-133-189, 76 GP).
- CBJ rank fourth in the league in goals scored and goal differential in the opening period (78-59; +19).
Player Notes Per CBJ PR
- Adam Fantilli, who led the club in goals and points (tied) in March with 7-9-16 in 17 games, has set a single-season career high in assists and points with 21-34-55 in 76 contests.
- Jet Greaves has earned points in 15 of his last 18 starts since Jan. 11 (12-3-3, 2.36 GAA, .913 SV% in 19 GP), ranking fifth among NHL goaltenders in GAA and seventh-T in SV% (min. 6 GP).
- Boone Jenner has recorded 2-4-6 in the past nine contests since Mar. 19.
- Kirill Marchenko leads the club in goals and ranks second in points with 26-37-63 in 70 outings in 2025-26.
- Denton Mateychuk notched Columbus' lone goal on Thursday and has posted two goals in the last four contests. He is the third different CBJ blueliner (Werenski, Jones) with at least 13 goals in a campaign in club history (13-17-30, 69 GP).
- Zach Werenski, with 21-57-78 in 69 games in 2025-26, sits two assists shy of tying the franchise's record for assistsin a single season set by Artemi Panarin (79 GP in 2018-19) and matched by the defenseman in 2024-25 (81 GP).
Blue Jackets Stats
- Power Play - 19.6% - 21st in the NHL
- Penalty Kill - 76.2% - 27th in the NHL
- Goals For - 234 - 17th in the NHL
- Goals Against - 234 - 22nd in the NHL
Jets Stats
- Power Play - 17.3% - 28th in the NHL
- Penalty Kill - 78.2% - 20th in the NHL
- Goals For - 211 - 25th in the NHL
- Goals Against - 227 - 13th in the NHL
Series History vs. The Jets
- Columbus is 18-18-0-1 all-time, and 9-9-0-0 at home vs. Winnipeg
- Columbus has earned points in six of the last ten meetings between the clubs since Jan. 22, 2020 (5-4-1).
- CBJ have won four of the last seven meetings at Nationwide Arena since Oct. 27, 2017 (4-3-0), but the Jets have won the last two-straight at Columbus.
- The winning team has recorded four or more goals in 15 of the last 18 games of the series dating back to Dec. 10, 2015, and has limited the other team to one goal or less in six of the last nine since Nov. 24, 2021.
- The home team has won all three games in the series requiring time beyond regulation (CBJ; 2-1 in OT).
- The teams have combined for seven-plus goals in five of the past eight games at Nationwide Arena.
- Columbus has recorded five of the seven shutouts in the all-time series (MR CBJ: Merzlikins, 36 saves in 3-0 W at CBJ on Nov. 24, 2021), but Winnipeg recorded the most recent one (Hellebuyck, 29 saves in 5-0 win at WPG on Jan. 9, 2024).
- Each team has registered two hat tricks and a penalty shot attempt in the all-time series.
Who To Watch For The Jets
- Mark Scheifele leads the Jets with 34 goals, 58 assists, and 92 points.
- Kyle Conner has 34 goals and 85 points.
- Connor Hellebuyck is 20-21-11 with a SV% of .898.
- Eric Comrie is 12-9-1 with a SV% of .897. He hasn't started since March 22nd.
CBJ Player Notes vs Jets
- Boone Jenner has 8 points in 15 career games against Winnipeg.
- Zach Werenski has 11 points against the Jets.
- Sean Monahan has 21 points in 33 games.
Injured Reserve & Other Injuries
- Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 38 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season.
- Damon Severson - Missed 4 Games - Upper Body - OUT FOR THE SEASON
- Dmitri Voronkov - Missed 3 Games - Upper Body - Week-to-week
- Mathieu Olivier - Missed 2 Games - Upper Body - OUT FOR THE SEASON
- Mason Marchment - Missed 1 Game - Undisclosed
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 194
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
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