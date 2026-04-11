Columbus Blue Jackets (90 pts) vs. Montréal Canadiens (104 pts) Game Preview

Columbus is 22-18-1-5 all-time, and 10-11-1-3 all-time in Montréal.
Montréal Canadiens - 47-22-10 - 104 Points - 9-1-0 in the last 10 - Won 2 - 2nd in the Atlantic
Columbus Blue Jackets - 39-28-12 - 90 Points - 2-7-1 in the last 10 - Lost 1 - 5th in the Metro
Team Notes Per CBJ PR
- Columbus split the first two games of its three-game road trip with a 4-3 SO win at Detroit on Tuesday and 5-0 loss at
- Buffalo on Thursday. The club concludes its road portion of the regular season at Montreal on Saturday.
- CBJ play their 16th and final back-to-back set of the season (18-7-5, .683) on Saturday (at Montreal) and Sunday (vs. Boston).
- The team has earned points in 11 of its last 16 road games, ranking sixth-T in the NHL in points pct. since Jan. 11 (10-5-1, .656).
- The Jackets have also earned points in 26 of their past 35 contests overall since Jan. 11 (21-9-5, 47 pts.).
- The Blue Jackets play all four of their games this week against the Atlantic Division (1-1-0). The club has earned points in 19 of its last 24 games against the division dating back to Apr. 8, 2025 (14-5-5).
- Columbus leads the NHL with a franchise-record 58 goals scored by defensemen in 2025-26 (58-135-193, 79 GP).
Player Notes Per CBJ PR
- Charlie Coyle has tied his single-season career high in assists and tied for the second-most points of his 14-year NHL career with 18-38-56 in 79 games this season.
- Adam Fantilli has set single-season career highs in assists and points with 23-33-56 in 79 contests this season.
- Jet Greaves has earned points in 16 of his last 21 starts since Jan. 11 (13-5-3, 2.44 GAA, .910 SV% in 22 GP), ranking eighth among NHL goaltenders in GAA and ninth-T in SV% over that stretch (min. 6 GP).
- Kirill Marchenko has posted assists in four of the past six games (1-5-6) and is the fifth player in Blue Jackets history with 25-plus goals in consecutive seasons (31 in 2024-25; 26 in 2025-26).
- Mason Marchment has collected assists in four of his past five contests (1-5-6) and has 2-6-8 in his last eight games. He ranks second on the team in goals since making his CBJ debut on Dec. 20, 2025 (14-15-29 in 36 GP).
- Zach Werenski set a new single-season franchise record with his 26th multi-point effort on Tuesday (1-1-2). He has recorded 22-58-80 in 72 games in 2025-26 and is the third American-born defenseman in NHL history with consecutive 80-point campaigns (Brian Leetch, 1990-91 - 1991-92 with NYR; Phil Housley, 1991-92 - 1992-93 with WPG).
Blue Jackets Stats
- Power Play - 19.2% - 22nd in the NHL
- Penalty Kill - 76.2% - 28th in the NHL
- Goals For - 238 - 17th in the NHL
- Goals Against - 244 - 22nd in the NHL
Canadiens Stats
- Power Play - 23.2% - 11th in the NHL
- Penalty Kill - 78.1% - 20th in the NHL
- Goals For - 271 - 7th in the NHL
- Goals Against - 241 - 17th in the NHL
Series History vs. The Canadiens
- Columbus is 22-18-1-5 all-time, and 10-11-1-3 all-time in Montréal.
- CBJ have recorded points in three of the last four meetings (2-1-1) and 12 of the past 18 since Mar. 28, 2019 (9-6-3).
- Montreal has won the last five home games in the series (CBJ; 0-4-1) since a three-game road win streak for Columbus from Feb. 2, 2020-Feb. 12, 2022.
- Each of the last four games have been decided by a single goal. Prior to that, seven-of-eight from Apr. 13, 2022-Nov.16, 2024, were decided by multiple goals.
- The winning team has scored four-plus goals in 11 of the past 16 games since Nov. 19, 2019 (including SO goals).
- The teams have combined for six or more goals in four out of the last five meetings and nine of the past 12.
- CBJ have scored a power play goal in two out of the last three games of the series (2-of-6; 33.3 pct.).
- The teams have combined for 60 shots or less in seven of the past ten meetings (57.0 avg.).
Who To Watch For The Canadiens
- Cole Caufield has 50 goals and 87 points.
- Nick Suziki has 70 assists and 98 points.
- Jakub Dobes is 29-8-4 with a SV% of ,904.
CBJ Player Notes vs Canadiens
- Boone Jenner has 14 points in 26 games vs. the Habs.
- Zach Werenski has 18 points against Montreal.
- Charlie Coyle has 21 points in his career against Montreal.
Injured Reserve & Other Injuries
- Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 41 Games IR - OUT FOR THE SEASON
- Damon Severson - Missed 7 Games - Upper Body - OUT FOR THE SEASON
- Dmitri Voronkov - Missed 6 Games - Upper Body - OUT FOR THE SEASON
- Mathieu Olivier - Missed 5 Games - Upper Body - OUT FOR THE SEASON
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 206
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
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