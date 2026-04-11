Columbus Blue Jackets (90 pts) vs. Montréal Canadiens (104 pts) Game Preview

Columbus is 22-18-1-5 all-time, and 10-11-1-3 all-time in Montréal.

CBJ have recorded points in three of the last four meetings (2-1-1) and 12 of the past 18 since Mar. 28, 2019 (9-6-3).

Montreal has won the last five home games in the series (CBJ; 0-4-1) since a three-game road win streak for Columbus from Feb. 2, 2020-Feb. 12, 2022.

Each of the last four games have been decided by a single goal. Prior to that, seven-of-eight from Apr. 13, 2022-Nov.16, 2024, were decided by multiple goals.

The winning team has scored four-plus goals in 11 of the past 16 games since Nov. 19, 2019 (including SO goals).

The teams have combined for six or more goals in four out of the last five meetings and nine of the past 12.

CBJ have scored a power play goal in two out of the last three games of the series (2-of-6; 33.3 pct.).