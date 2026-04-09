Columbus Blue Jackets (90pts) vs. Buffalo Sabres (104pts) Game Preview

Columbus is 29-16-1-3 all-time, and 15-8-0-3 all-time in Buffalo.

Columbus has won three-straight and four of the past five meetings. The club has also earned points in 18 of the last24 meetings in the series dating back to Mar. 28, 2017 (15-6-3).

CBJ have earned points in nine out of their last ten games at KeyBank Center since Mar. 31, 2019 (6-1-3).

The teams have combined for seven or more goals in six of the past eight games at KeyBank Center.

Three of the last four meetings overall and five of the past seven have been decided by a single goal. Each of the past three contests at KeyBank Center have been one-goal decisions.

The Blue Jackets have had a perfect penalty kill in the last three games at Buffalo (4-for-4) and seven games overall (16-for-16).