Columbus Blue Jackets (90pts) vs. Buffalo Sabres (104pts) Game Preview

Columbus is 29-16-1-3 all-time, and 15-8-0-3 all-time in Buffalo.
Buffalo Sabres - 48-23-8 - 104 Points - 5-3-2 in the last 10 - Won 2 - 1st in the Atlantic
Columbus Blue Jackets - 39-27-12 - 90 Points - 3-6-1 in the last 10 - Won 1 - 4th in the Metro
Team Notes Per CBJ PR
- Columbus began a three-game road trip with a 4-3 SO win at Detroit on Tuesday. The club concludes its road portion of the regular season at Buffalo on Thursday and Montreal on Saturday.
- The team has earned points in 11 of its last 15 road games, ranking fourth-T in the NHL in points pct. since Jan. 11 (10-4-1, .700).
- The Jackets have also earned points in 26 of their past 34 contests overall since Jan. 11 (21-8-5, 47 pts.). The club ranks third in the league in goals-against per game (2.62) and fourth-T in points pct. (.691) over that stretch.
- The Blue Jackets play all four of their games this week against the Atlantic Division. The club has earned points in 19 of its last 23 games against the division dating back to Apr. 8, 2025 (14-4-5) following the win at Detroit.
- Columbus leads the NHL with a franchise-record 58 goals scored by defensemen in 2025-26 (58-135-193, 78 GP).
Player Notes Per CBJ PR
- Adam Fantilli notched the tying goal on Tuesday with 17 seconds remaining and has set single-season career highs in assists and points with 23-33-56 in 78 contests.
- Jet Greaves, who turned aside 34-of-37 shots faced in regulation and overtime in the win at Detroit, has earned points in 16 of his last 20 starts since Jan. 11 (13-4-3, 2.37 GAA, .914 SV% in 21 GP), ranking fifth among NHL goaltenders in GAA and sixth in SV% over that stretch (min. 6 GP).
- Kirill Marchenko has posted assists in four of the past five games (1-5-6) and is the fifth player in Blue Jackets history with 25-plus goals in consecutive seasons (31 in 2024-25; 26 in 2025-26).
- Mason Marchment has collected assists in each of his past four outings (1-5-6) and has 2-6-8 in his last seven games. He ranks second on the team in goals since making his CBJ debut on Dec. 20, 2025 (14-15-29 in 35 GP).
- Zach Werenski set a new single-season franchise record with his 26th multi-point effort on Tuesday (1-1-2). He has recorded 22-58-80 in 71 games in 2025-26 and became the third American-born defenseman in NHL history with consecutive 80-point campaigns (Brian Leetch, 1990-91 - 1991-92 with NYR; Phil Housley, 1991-92 - 1992-93 with WPG).
Blue Jackets Stats
- Power Play - 19.6% - 21st in the NHL
- Penalty Kill - 75.9% - 28th in the NHL
- Goals For - 238 - 17th in the NHL
- Goals Against - 239 - 19th in the NHL
Sabres Stats
- Power Play - 20.4% - 18th in the NHL
- Penalty Kill - 82.0% - 6th in the NHL
- Goals For - 270 - 22nd in the NHL
- Goals Against - 236 - 12th in the NHL
Series History vs. The Sabres
- Columbus is 29-16-1-3 all-time, and 15-8-0-3 all-time in Buffalo.
- Columbus has won three-straight and four of the past five meetings. The club has also earned points in 18 of the last24 meetings in the series dating back to Mar. 28, 2017 (15-6-3).
- CBJ have earned points in nine out of their last ten games at KeyBank Center since Mar. 31, 2019 (6-1-3).
- The teams have combined for seven or more goals in six of the past eight games at KeyBank Center.
- Three of the last four meetings overall and five of the past seven have been decided by a single goal. Each of the past three contests at KeyBank Center have been one-goal decisions.
- The Blue Jackets have had a perfect penalty kill in the last three games at Buffalo (4-for-4) and seven games overall (16-for-16).
- The Jackets have scored a power play goal in four of the past six meetings of the series (4-for-10; 40.0 pct.).
Who To Watch For The Sabres
- Tage Thompson leads the Sabres with 38 goals and 78 points.
- Rasmus Dahlin leads Buffalo with 52 assists.
- Goalie Alex Lyon is 20-10-4 with a SV% of .907.
CBJ Player Notes vs Sabres
- Boone Jenner has 15 points in 26 games vs. the Sabres.
- Zach Werenski has 19 points in 21 games.
- Charlie Coyle has 24 points in his career against Buffalo.
Injured Reserve & Other Injuries
- Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 40 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season.
- Damon Severson - Missed 6 Games - Upper Body - OUT FOR THE SEASON
- Dmitri Voronkov - Missed 5 Games - Upper Body - Week-to-week
- Mathieu Olivier - Missed 4 Games - Upper Body - OUT FOR THE SEASON
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 202
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
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