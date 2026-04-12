Columbus Blue Jackets (92 pts) vs. Boston Bruins (96 pts) Game Preview

Columbus is 17-18-11 all-time, and 10-8-6 at home vs. Boston.

CBJ have earned points in nine of the last 12 games against Boston at Nationwide Arena since Dec. 27, 2016 (6-3-3)

The home team has earned points in four-straight games (3-0-1) and 20 of the last 24 meetings dating back to Nov. 10, 2016 (15-4-5).

The winning team has scored four goals or more in six-straight meetings overall (including SO goals) and nine times in the last 11 matchups, as well as each of the past five at Nationwide Arena.

The winning team has won by multiple goals in seven of the last eight in the series and nine of the past 11 meetings, along with by three-plus in four of the past five played at Columbus.