Columbus Blue Jackets (92 pts) vs. Boston Bruins (96 pts) Game Preview

Columbus is 17-18-11 all-time, and 10-8-6 at home vs. Boston.
The Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home for the penultimate regular-season game inside the friendly confines of Nationwide Arena. This game features the Boston Bruins.
Boston Bruins - 43-27-10 - 96 Points - 4-4-2 in the last 10 - Lost 2 - 5th in the Atlantic
Columbus Blue Jackets - 40-28-12 - 92 Points - 3-6-1 in the last 10 - Won 1 - 4th in the Metro. Two points behind the Philadelphia Flyers for third place.
Team Notes Per CBJ PR
- CBJ wrapped up a three-game road trip (2-1-0), and the road portion of the regular season, with a 5-2 win at Montreal yesterday.
- The Blue Jackets conclude their 16th back-to-back set of the season (19-7-5, .694) tonight vs. Boston. The club has swept five of its back-to-back sets in 2025-26.
- The Jackets have collected points in 17-of-21 home games to rank eighth-T in the NHL in points pct. in 2026 (.690; 12-4-5).
- CBJ have earned points in 27 of their past 36 contests overall since Jan. 11 (22-9-5, 5th in points pct. at .681).
- The Blue Jackets conclude a stretch of four-straight games vs. the Atlantic Division (2-1-0). The club has earned points in 20 of its last 25 games against the division dating back to Apr. 8, 2025 (15-5-5).
- Columbus leads the NHL with a franchise-record 58 goals scored by defensemen in 2025-26 (58-138-196, 80 GP).
Player Notes Per CBJ PR
- Charlie Coyle, who notched two goals in the win at Montreal, has tied his single-season career high in assists and has the second-most points of his 14-year NHL career with 20-38-58 in 80 games this season.
- Adam Fantilli posted two assists at Montreal and has set single-season career highs in assists and points with 23-35-58 in 80 contests this season.
- Jet Greaves has earned points in 17 of his last 22 starts since Jan. 11 (14-5-3, 2.42 GAA, .910 SV% in 23 GP), ranking eighth-T among NHL goaltenders in GAA and ninth in SV% over that stretch (min. 7 GP).
- Kirill Marchenko recorded 1-1-2 on Saturday and has posted assists in five of the past seven games (2-6-8). He is the fifth player in Blue Jackets history with 25-plus goals in consecutive seasons (31 in 2024-25; 27 in 2025-26).
- Mason Marchment has collected assists in five of his past six contests (1-6-7) and has 14-16-30 in 37 games with CBJ.
- Zach Werenski has recorded 22-59-81 in 73 games in 2025-26 and has tied the single-season franchise record for assists (Panarin, 2018-19; Werenski, 2024-25). He leads NHL blueliners in multi-point efforts (26), even-strength points (59) and shots on goal (249) and ranks second in points and points-per-game (1.11).
Blue Jackets Stats
- Power Play - 19.3% - 22nd in the NHL
- Penalty Kill - 76.1% - 27th in the NHL
- Goals For - 243 - 17th in the NHL
- Goals Against - 246 - 21st in the NHL
Bruins Stats
- Power Play - 23.4% - 9th in the NHL
- Penalty Kill - 76.6% - 25th in the NHL
- Goals For - 261 - 11th in the NHL
- Goals Against - 245 - 18th in the NHL
Series History vs. The Bruins
- Columbus is 17-18-11 all-time, and 10-8-6 at home vs. Boston.
- CBJ have earned points in nine of the last 12 games against Boston at Nationwide Arena since Dec. 27, 2016 (6-3-3)
- The home team has earned points in four-straight games (3-0-1) and 20 of the last 24 meetings dating back to Nov. 10, 2016 (15-4-5).
- The winning team has scored four goals or more in six-straight meetings overall (including SO goals) and nine times in the last 11 matchups, as well as each of the past five at Nationwide Arena.
- The winning team has won by multiple goals in seven of the last eight in the series and nine of the past 11 meetings, along with by three-plus in four of the past five played at Columbus.
- The Blue Jackets are 18-of-83 on the power play (21.7 pct.) and 60-of-72 on the penalty kill (83.3 pct.) against the Bruins in 24 all-time meetings at Nationwide Arena.
Who To Watch For The Bruins
- Morgan Geekie leads Boston with 38 goals.
- David Pastrnak leads the team with 70 assists and 99 points.
- Joonas Korpisalo is 13-9-6 with a SV% of .892.
CBJ Player Notes vs Bruins
- Boone Jenner 14 points in 25 career games against Boston.
- Zach Werenski has 15 points against the Bruins.
- Mason Marchment has 9 points in 10 games vs. Boston.
Injured Reserve & Other Injuries
- Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 42 Games IR - OUT FOR THE SEASON
- Damon Severson - Missed 8 Games - Upper Body - OUT FOR THE SEASON
- Dmitri Voronkov - Missed 7 Games - Upper Body - OUT FOR THE SEASON
- Mathieu Olivier - Missed 6 Games - Upper Body - OUT FOR THE SEASON
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 210
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
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