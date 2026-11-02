Columbus Blue Jackets And Fanatics Announce New Controversial Alternate Jerseys

Photo Courtesy of NHL Media
Nov 2, 2026 3:01 PM
Updated Nov 2, 2026 4:17 PM
Whenever NHL teams get a new jersey, fans are usually split 50/50. Some traditionalists hate the idea of jersey colors that differ from the norm, while others love that the NHL, jersey makers, and teams come up with all kinds of styles.
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