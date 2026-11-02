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Columbus Blue Jackets And Fanatics Announce New Controversial Alternate Jerseys

Columbus Blue Jackets And Fanatics Announce New Controversial Alternate Jerseys

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Jason Newland
Partner
Nov 2, 2026 3:01 PM
Updated Nov 2, 2026 4:17 PM

Whenever NHL teams get a new jersey, fans are usually split 50/50. Some traditionalists hate the idea of jersey colors that differ from the norm, while others love that the NHL, jersey makers, and teams come up with all kinds of styles. 

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The Columbus Blue Jackets and Fanatics have announced the 2026-27 "Hometown Remix" jerseys for this season, and this one is sure to be controversial. A lot of people think the gray contradicts the entire meaning of the Blue Jackets. 

Take a look at the jersey and tell us what you think.

CBJ CBJ 

Columbus will wear their Hometown Remix uniforms on the following dates:

  • Tuesday, November 3 – vs. Colorado Avalanche – 7 p.m.
  • Thursday, November 5 – vs. Dallas Stars – 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, November 10 – vs. Florida Panthers – 7:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, November 12 – vs. Tampa Bay Lightning – 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday, November 25 – vs. New Jersey Devils – 7 p.m.
  • Friday, November 27 – vs. Detroit Red Wings – 3 p.m.
  • Thursday, December 10 – vs. Minnesota Wild – 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, December 15 – vs. Carolina Hurricanes – 7 p.m.
  • Thursday, December 17 – vs. Seattle Kraken – 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, December 19 – vs. Los Angeles Kings – 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, December 22 – vs. Montreal Canadiens – 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, December 27 – vs. Edmonton Oilers – 6 p.m.
  • Thursday, December 31 – vs. Washington Capitals – 2 p.m.

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What's Up Next: The Jackets take on the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday at Nationwide Arena. 

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