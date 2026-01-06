Columbus Blue Jackets Announce New VP of Hockey Operations

The Columbus Blue Jackets have announced that Laurence Gilman has been named the new Vice President of Hockey Operations. He will help Don Waddell in all aspects of the club’s hockey operations per a team statement.

Per Don Waddell, “I have known Laurence for many years, and I am very excited to welcome him to the Columbus Blue Jackets. He is extremely knowledgeable about all facets of team and league operations, and his experience and personality will be a great addition to our hockey operations staff.”

Per a team press release,

Gilman began his NHL management career with the Winnipeg Jets in 1994 and remained with the organization when the club relocated to Phoenix in 1996. He served as director of hockey operations for the Coyotes from 1998-01, vice president of hockey operations and assistant general manager from 2001-05 and senior vice president of hockey operations and assistant general from 2005-07. He then spent seven seasons with the Vancouver Canucks as vice president of hockey operations and assistant general manager from 2008-15. During his tenure, Vancouver won five-straight Pacific Division titles from 2008-13, captured back-to-back Presidents’ Trophies in 2010-11 and 2011-12 and advanced to the 2011 Stanley Cup Final.

The Winnipeg, Manitoba native most recently spent six seasons in the Toronto Maple Leafs organization as assistant general manager from 2018-22 and senior vice president of hockey operations for the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies from 2022-24. The Leafs qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of his four seasons with the club, while the Marlies competed in the Calder Cup Playoffs in 2022-23 and 2023-24 and won the North Division title in 2022-23. Gilman is a 1991 graduate of the University of Manitoba and earned his Juris Doctorate from the University of North Dakota School of Law in 1994.

Gilman says, “I’m very excited to join the Blue Jackets and want to thank Don for the opportunity,” said Gilman. “Columbus is a terrific market with great fans, and I look forward to working with everyone there and doing everything I can to help this team have success on the ice.”

It will be interesting to see how the CBJ go about their business now that Don Waddell has some help.

Up Next: The Blue Jackets travel to San Jose to take on the upstart Sharks on Tuesday.

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

Let us know what you think below.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.