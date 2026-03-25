Columbus Blue Jackets Assign Charlie Elick To Cleveland Monsters

Elick was drafted by Columbus in the second round, 36th overall, at the 2024 NHL Draft.
Columbus Blue Jackets draft pick Charlie Elick has been assigned to the Cleveland Monsters per GM Don Waddell.
In 259 games for the Brandon Wheat Kings and Tri-City Americans, Elick has scored 16 goals, 59 assists for a total of 75 points. The big defenseman also has 210 penalty minutes.
Elick stands 6-foot-3 and weighs in at 203 lbs, and will undoubtedly help the Cleveland Monsters this season.
He was signed to an ELC on March 26th, 2025, and will expire in 2028.
Next Up: The Blue Jackets travel to Montreal to play the Canadiens on Thursday night.
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