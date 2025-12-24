Columbus Blue Jackets Christmas Break Stats Check In

The Columbus Blue Jackets have had a rough go of it lately, but they've finally hit the Christmas break. Some injured players are on the mend and could be returning soon, and others who are banged up, will have a chance to heal up and get ready for the next six-week push to the Olympic break.
TEAM STATS
Power Play % - 20.7% - 13th in the league
Penalty Kill - 74.3% - 30th in the league
Face Off Win % - 51.1% - 12th in the league
Goals For Per Game - 2.89 - 22nd in the league
Goals Against Per Game - 3.44 - 2nd worst in the league
Points
Goals
Assists
Time On Ice
Penalty Minutes
Hardest Shot
Hits
Face-Off Win %
GOALIES
Goals Against Average
Save Percentage
High Danger SV%
Even Strength SV%
Average Goals For
Shots Against Per 60 Minutes
The Columbus Blue Jackets have a lot of work to do if they want to be competitive for the rest of the season. The trade for Mason Marchment has paid immediate dividends, with his scoring three goals in his first two games.
But that can't be all Don Waddell can do. Some changes can still be made to kick-start this team, but what are they?
Get healthy, get right, and make some ground up.
Up Next: The Blue Jackets will now take a five-day break for Christmas and will resume their march to the playoffs on December 28th against the New York Islanders.
