Columbus Blue Jackets Christmas Break Stats Check In

The Columbus Blue Jackets have had a rough go of it lately, but they've finally hit the Christmas break. Some injured players are on the mend and could be returning soon, and others who are banged up, will have a chance to heal up and get ready for the next six-week push to the Olympic break.

Let's take a look at some stats provided by NHL EDGE

TEAM STATS

Power Play % - 20.7% - 13th in the league

Penalty Kill - 74.3% - 30th in the league

Face Off Win % - 51.1% - 12th in the league

Goals For Per Game - 2.89 - 22nd in the league

Goals Against Per Game - 3.44 - 2nd worst in the league

Points

Zach Werenski - 40 - 2nd among all NHL Defensemen Kirill Marchenko - 27 - 11 Power Play Points Dmitri Voronkov - 26

Goals

Zach Werenski - 14 - T-1st among all NHL Defensemen Dmitri Voronkov - 13 - 6 Power Play goals Adam Fantilli - 12

Assists

Zach Werenski - 26 - 5th among all NHL Defensemen Charlie Coyle - 17 Kirill Marchenko - 16

Time On Ice

Zach Werenski - 26:47 - 2nd in the NHL for all Skater Ivan Provorov - 25:44 Denton Mateychuk - 20:22

Penalty Minutes

Mathieu Olivier - 44 Dmitri Voronkov - 42 Damon Severson - 20

Hardest Shot

Yegor Chinakhov - 99.03 MPH Damon Severson - 95.79 MPH Zach Werenski - 95.33 MPH

Hits

Mathieu Olivier - 71 Charlie Coyle - 55 Dmitri Voronkov - 55

Face-Off Win %

Sean Monahan - 54.1% Adam Fantilli - 50.6% Charlie Coyle - 50.5%

GOALIES

Goals Against Average

Jet Greaves - 2.69 Elvis Merzļikins - 4.04

Save Percentage

Jet Greaves - .906% Elvis Merzļikins - .877%

High Danger SV%

Jet Greaves - .852% Elvis Merzļikins - .811%

Even Strength SV%

Jet Greaves - .909% Elvis Merzļikins - .893%

Average Goals For

Elvis Merzļikins - 3.66 Jet Greaves - 2.30

Shots Against Per 60 Minutes

Elvis Merzļikins - 32.9 Jet Greaves - 28.7

The Columbus Blue Jackets have a lot of work to do if they want to be competitive for the rest of the season. The trade for Mason Marchment has paid immediate dividends, with his scoring three goals in his first two games.

But that can't be all Don Waddell can do. Some changes can still be made to kick-start this team, but what are they?

Get healthy, get right, and make some ground up.

Up Next: The Blue Jackets will now take a five-day break for Christmas and will resume their march to the playoffs on December 28th against the New York Islanders.

