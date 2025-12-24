    • Powered by Roundtable

    Columbus Blue Jackets Christmas Break Stats Check In

    Jason Newland
    Dec 24, 2025
    Updated at: Dec 24, 2025, 15:47

    The Columbus Blue Jackets head into the Christmas break with a record of 15-15-6 with 36 points. They currently sit 8th in the Metro, 16th in the Eastern Conference, and 27th in the NHL.

    The Columbus Blue Jackets have had a rough go of it lately, but they've finally hit the Christmas break. Some injured players are on the mend and could be returning soon, and others who are banged up, will have a chance to heal up and get ready for the next six-week push to the Olympic break. 

    Let's take a look at some stats provided by NHL EDGE

    TEAM STATS

    Power Play % - 20.7% - 13th in the league

    Penalty Kill - 74.3% - 30th in the league

    Face Off Win % - 51.1% - 12th in the league

    Goals For Per Game - 2.89 - 22nd in the league

    Goals Against Per Game - 3.44 - 2nd worst in the league

    Points

    1. Zach Werenski - 40 - 2nd among all NHL Defensemen
    2. Kirill Marchenko - 27 - 11 Power Play Points
    3. Dmitri Voronkov - 26

    Goals

    1. Zach Werenski - 14 - T-1st among all NHL Defensemen
    2. Dmitri Voronkov - 13 - 6 Power Play goals
    3. Adam Fantilli - 12

    Assists

    1. Zach Werenski - 26 - 5th among all NHL Defensemen
    2. Charlie Coyle - 17
    3. Kirill Marchenko - 16

    Time On Ice

    1. Zach Werenski - 26:47 - 2nd in the NHL for all Skater
    2. Ivan Provorov - 25:44
    3. Denton Mateychuk - 20:22

    Penalty Minutes

    1. Mathieu Olivier - 44
    2. Dmitri Voronkov - 42
    3. Damon Severson - 20

    Hardest Shot

    1. Yegor Chinakhov - 99.03 MPH
    2. Damon Severson - 95.79 MPH
    3. Zach Werenski - 95.33 MPH

    Hits 

    1. Mathieu Olivier - 71
    2. Charlie Coyle - 55
    3. Dmitri Voronkov - 55

    Face-Off Win %

    1. Sean Monahan - 54.1%
    2. Adam Fantilli - 50.6%
    3. Charlie Coyle - 50.5%

    GOALIES

    Goals Against Average

    1. Jet Greaves - 2.69
    2. Elvis Merzļikins - 4.04

    Save Percentage

    1. Jet Greaves - .906%
    2. Elvis Merzļikins - .877%

    High Danger SV%

    1. Jet Greaves - .852%
    2. Elvis Merzļikins - .811%

    Even Strength SV%

    1. Jet Greaves - .909%
    2. Elvis Merzļikins - .893%

    Average Goals For

    1. Elvis Merzļikins - 3.66
    2. Jet Greaves - 2.30

    Shots Against Per 60 Minutes

    1. Elvis Merzļikins - 32.9
    2. Jet Greaves - 28.7

    The Columbus Blue Jackets have a lot of work to do if they want to be competitive for the rest of the season. The trade for Mason Marchment has paid immediate dividends, with his scoring three goals in his first two games. 

    But that can't be all Don Waddell can do. Some changes can still be made to kick-start this team, but what are they? 

    Get healthy, get right, and make some ground up. 

    Up Next: The Blue Jackets will now take a five-day break for Christmas and will resume their march to the playoffs on December 28th against the New York Islanders. 

