Columbus Blue Jackets Goalie To Represent Canada At 2026 IIHF World's

This will be Greaves' first taste of international experience.
TSN's Darren Dreger has reported that Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Jet Greaves will represent Team Canada in the upcoming IIHF World Championships in Switzerland.
The tournament will be held from May 15 to May 31. The games will take place in Zurich, at the Swiss Life Arena, and in Fribourg at the BCF Arena.
This will be Greaves first chance to play for his country in international competition. This past season, he finished 29-19-9 with Columbus.
Former CBJ Coach Dean Evason coached the team last year, along with former assistant Steve McCarthy. Canada finished 5th, while the US team, led by Zach Werenski, won the tournament for the first time since 1933.
Adam Fantilli and Kent Johnson joined Evason on the 2025 team.
This is a good chance for Jet Greaves to show the world he is ready to be a top goalie in the NHL.
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft Lottery on May 5, 2025, where the CBJ will most likely pick 14 or 15.
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