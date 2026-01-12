Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report: January 12th, 2026

The Blue Jackets' injury situation has taken a turn for the worse over the last few games.
The last few weeks have been painful for the fans to watch, and painful for the players to play as well.
Multiple players have been chomped on by the injury bug in the last few weeks. Below are the players who missed some time, or recently came back from IR.
Zach Werenski missed several games after blocking a shot with his foot.
Sean Monahan missed a few games for maintenance.
Mathieu Olivier made his way back after missing several weeks with an upper body injury.
In last night's game against the Utah Mammoth, Denton Mateychuk was crushed by Brandon Tanev against the glass. He left after just 41 seconds of ice time and would never return. The team labeled him as "doubtful to return." Let's hope it's nothing too serious.
Injured Reserve
Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 37 Games - IR - Expected to practice with the team now that the road trip is over. But there is no timeline for a return to the lineup.
Isac Lundeström - Lower Body - Missed 9 Games - IR
Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 7 Games- IR - Out 3-4 months after having knee surgery. He will most likely miss the remainder of the season.
Miles Wood - Lower Body - Missed 6 Games - IR - Week-to-week.
Mason Marchment - Upper Body - Missed 4 Games - Week to week.
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 115
