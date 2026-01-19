Logo
Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report: January 19th, 2026

Jason Newland
9h
The Columbus Blue Jackets injury situation seems to change after every game.

Multiple players have been chomped on by the injury bug in the last few weeks. Below are the players who recently returned from IR.

  • Erik Gudbranson - Missed several months due to an upper-body injury. He has now returned from IR and played in the last two games.

Below are the players who have missed time, but are not on IR. 

  • In the game against the Penguins, Dante Fabbro played just under 5 minutes before leaving in what appeared to be a lower-body injury. His status is unknown at this time. We will get an update after today's practice at Nationwide Arena.&nbsp;Fabbro was seen on crutches after the game on Saturday.
  • Denton Mateychuk isn't on IR but has missed the last few games after being hit by&nbsp;Brandon Tanev of the Utah Mammoth in the first shift of the game. The only update we have gotten is that he was to get a second opinion and that the injury wasn't serious. Look for him to return at the end of this week.

Injuries 

  • Isac Lundeström - Lower Body - Missed 12 Games - IR - Week to week. Has been skating, but the timeline is unknown.
  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 10 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season.
  • Miles Wood - Lower Body - Missed 9 Games - Week to week.
  • Mason Marchment - Upper Body - Missed 7 Games - Week to week.

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 127

