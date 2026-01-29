Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report: January 29th, 2026

The Columbus Blue Jackets injury situation has gotten better over the last few days.
The Columbus Blue Jackets were getting crushed by injuries over the past few months, but hopefully, it has passed - hopefully.
With four games to go until the Olympic break, the Jackets are fully healthy, minus Brendan Smith, who is out for the season.
In the last few games, they've gotten Erik Gudbranson, Denton Mateychuk, Miles Wood, and Mason Marchment back. All four players have either contributed to a win or been a factor in some way.
Hopefully, the guys that are dinged up but still playing can take the Olympic break to rest and up and get ready for the five-game dash to the trade deadline.
Dante Fabbro has missed the last several games due to a lower-body injury. He should be back soon; from everything we're hearing.
Injured Reserve
Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 14 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season due to knee surgery.
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 146
Up Next: Columbus travels to Chicago to take on the Blackhawks on Friday night.
