Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report: October 12, 2026

Every year it seems like some one of significance is going down with an ailment.
Let's take a look at the current injury report
Injured Reserve & Other Injuries
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Dante Fabbro - Upper Body - IR - 4 Games Missed - Originally expected to miss a month or more.
Ivan Provorov - Lower Body - IR - 4 Games Missed - Considered week to week after blocking a shot in the last preseason game on September 26th. This marks the first time in his career he's had to miss time due to injury.
Isac Lundestrom - Achilles Surgery - LTIR - 4 Games Missed - Expected to be out for months following Achilles surgery he had over the summer. He is walking without a boot and continues a lengthy rehab.
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 16
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are back home on Tuesday to take on the Florida Panthers.
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