Columbus Blue Jackets Legends: Rick Nash

And now we skip ahead to 2011, a year in which most CBJ fans would like to forget. Columbus started terribly, going 2-12-1, the worst start by an NHL team in 19 years. Rumors started that Rick was unhappy and that the CBJ front office was thinking of trading him as a solution to the on-ice issues. GM Scott Howson said publicly that he hadn’t been talking to teams about Rick, but other teams had in fact inquired about trading for Nash. When pressed about this situation, Rick said that if the franchise felt it could improve itself by dealing him, he would be willing to waive his no-trade clause to get the deal done. Howson, again, said he wasn’t shopping Nash, but then stated he was open to all options. And then, after an entire season of speculation, the day came when Rick Nash was no longer a Blue Jacket. He was sent to the Rangers. A day that was emotional for a lot of CBJ fans.