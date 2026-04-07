Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Detroit Red Wings

***Per Bowness, there will be some gametime decisions as well.
Forwards
Cole Sillinger - Adam Fantilli - Kent Johnson
Kirill Marchenko - Charlie Coyle - Conor Garland
Mason Marchment – Boone Jenner – Danton Heinen
Luca Del Bel Belluz - Sean Monahan - Isac Lundestrom
Defense
Zach Werenski - Dante Fabbro
Ivan Provorov - Denton Mateychuk
Jake Christiansen - Erik Gudbranson
Starter: Jet Greaves
Scratches: Egor Zamula, Miles Wood
Injured Reserve & Other Injuries
Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 39 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season.
Damon Severson - Missed 5 Games - Upper Body - OUT FOR THE SEASON
Dmitri Voronkov - Missed 4 Games - Upper Body - Week-to-week
Mathieu Olivier - Missed 3 Games - Upper Body - OUT FOR THE SEASON
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 198
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
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