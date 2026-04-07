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Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Detroit Red Wings cover image

Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Detroit Red Wings

Jason Newland
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Jason Newland
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Updated at Apr 7, 2026, 16:11
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The Columbus Blue Jackets are in the Motor City for the first of three straight road games. This game features the Detroit Red Wings.

Columbus is 49-52-1-15 all-time, and 21-28-0-8 all-time in Detroit.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets (88 pts) vs. Detroit Red Wings (88 pts) Game PreviewColumbus is 49-52-1-15 all-time, and 21-28-0-8 all-time in Detroit.

Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change 

***Per Bowness, there will be some gametime decisions as well. 

Forwards

Cole Sillinger - Adam Fantilli - Kent Johnson

Kirill Marchenko - Charlie Coyle - Conor Garland

Mason Marchment – Boone Jenner – Danton Heinen

Luca Del Bel Belluz - Sean Monahan - Isac Lundestrom

Defense

Zach Werenski - Dante Fabbro

Ivan Provorov - Denton Mateychuk 

Jake Christiansen - Erik Gudbranson

Starter: Jet Greaves

Scratches: Egor Zamula, Miles Wood

Injured Reserve & Other Injuries

  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 39 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season.
  • Damon Severson - Missed 5 Games - Upper Body - OUT FOR THE SEASON
  • Dmitri Voronkov - Missed 4 Games - Upper Body - Week-to-week
  • Mathieu Olivier - Missed 3 Games - Upper Body - OUT FOR THE SEASON

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 198

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play. 

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Columbus Blue JacketsDetroit Red WingsZach WerenskiJet GreavesErik GudbransonSean Monahan
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