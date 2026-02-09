Columbus Blue Jackets Olympic Break Stats Check In

The Columbus Blue Jackets have hit the 21-day Olympic break on a heater, winning 11 of 12 and 10 of 11 under New Head Coach Rick Bowness. They've also won seven straight going into the break.
Going into the Christmas break on December 22nd, they had a record of 15-15-6 with 36 points. So, since December 28th, the CBJ have gone 14-5-1 with 29 points.
The Blue Jackets are the hottest team in the NHL, and everyone on the team has had a hand in that. Can new Head Coach Rick Bowness keep the team going after a 21-day break?
That's the million-dollar question.
Up Next: Zach Werenski and Elvis Merzlikins start their respective tournaments next week in Milan.
