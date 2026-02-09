Logo
Columbus Blue Jackets Olympic Break Stats Check In

Jason Newland
1h
The Columbus Blue Jackets hit the Olympic break with a record of 29-20-7 with 65 points. They currently sit 4th in the Metro, 9th in the Eastern Conference, and 13th in the NHL.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have hit the 21-day Olympic break on a heater, winning 11 of 12 and 10 of 11 under New Head Coach Rick Bowness. They've also won seven straight going into the break. 

Going into the Christmas break on December 22nd, they had a record of 15-15-6 with 36 points. So, since December 28th, the CBJ have gone 14-5-1 with 29 points. 

Let's take a look at some stats provided by NHL EDGE.

TEAM STATS

  • Power Play % -&nbsp;19.7% - 18th in the league - 13th at the Christmas break
  • Penalty Kill -&nbsp;77.4% - 23rd in the league - 30th at the Christmas break
  • Face Off Win % -&nbsp;51.0% - 11th in the league - 11th at the Christmas break
  • Goals For Per Game&nbsp;-&nbsp;3.11 - 17th in the league - 22nd at the Christmas break
  • Goals Against Per Game -&nbsp;3.14 - 19th Worst in the league - 2nd worst at the Christmas break.

Points

  1. Zach Werenski - 62 - 2nd among all NHL Defensemen
  2. Kirill Marchenko - 46 - 3 Power Play Goals
  3. Charlie Coyle - 42 - 4 Power Play Goals

Goals

  1. Zach Werenski - 20 - 2nd among all NHL Defensemen (21)
  2. Kirill Marchenko - 19 - 4 Game Winning Goals
  3. Dmitri Voronkov - 17 - 7 Power Play Goals

Assists

  1. Zach Werenski - 42 - 3rd among all NHL Defensemen
  2. Charlie Coyle - 27 - 7 in his last 6 games
  3. Kirill Marchenko - 27 - 4 in his last 3 games

Time On Ice

  1. Zach Werenski - 26:22 - 2nd in the NHL for all Skaters
  2. Ivan Provorov - 25:23
  3. Damon Severson - 20:44

Penalty Minutes

  1. Mathieu Olivier - 62 - 6 Fights
  2. Dmitri Voronkov - 59 - Career High
  3. Mason Marchment - 46 - 20 since joining CBJ

Hardest Shot

  1. Yegor Chinakhov - 99.87 MPH - 11/22/2025
  2. Damon Severson - 96.87 MPH - 2/4/2026
  3. Damon Severson - 96.28 MPH - 12/29/2025

Hits 

  1. Mathieu Olivier - 158
  2. Dmitri Voronkov - 96
  3. Boone Jenner - 92

Face-Off Win %

  1. Brendan Gaunce - 56.9%
  2. Isac Lundestrom - 53.8%
  3. Sean Monahan - 53.4%

GOALIES

Goalie Record

  1. Jet Greaves - 18-12-6
  2. Elvis Merzļikins - 11-8-1

Goals Against Average

  1. Jet Greaves - 2.62 - 2.69 at the Christmas break
  2. Elvis Merzļikins - 3.49 - 4.04 at the Christmas break

Save Percentage

  1. Jet Greaves - .910% - .906% at the Christmas break
  2. Elvis Merzļikins - .888% - .877% at the Christmas break

High Danger SV%

  1. Jet Greaves - .838% - .852% at the Christmas break
  2. Elvis Merzļikins - .831% - .811% - at the Christmas break

Even Strength SV%

  1. Jet Greaves - .920% - .909% - at the Christmas break
  2. Elvis Merzļikins - .898% - .893% - at the Christmas break

Quality Starts

  1. Jet Greaves - 23
  2. Elvis Merzļikins - 10

Really Bad Starts (per HockeyReference.com) - Starts with a SV% below 85%

  1. Elvis Merzļikins - 7
  2. Jet Greaves - 6

The Blue Jackets are the hottest team in the NHL, and everyone on the team has had a hand in that. Can new Head Coach Rick Bowness keep the team going after a 21-day break? 

That's the million-dollar question. 

Up Next: Zach Werenski and Elvis Merzlikins start their respective tournaments next week in Milan.

