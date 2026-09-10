Columbus Blue Jackets Release 2026 NHL Prospect Tournament Roster And Schedule

"The Blue Jackets will be coached in Detroit by Nick Bootland, head coach of the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate. The rookie camp roster features 23 players, including 11 that were selected by the team via the NHL Draft. Competing for the first time as Blue Jackets are three picks from the 2026 NHL Draft – center Alessandro Di Iorio (94th overall), goaltender Parker Snell (142nd overall) and left wing Filip Novak (206th overall). Other drafted players scheduled to participate in the tournament include: 2025 – C Owen Griffin; 2024 – D Charlie Elick, G Evan Gardner, D Luca Marrelli; 2023 – C Luca Pinelli, C Oiva Keskinen; 2022 – RW Jordan Dumais; 2021 – D Guillaume Richard."