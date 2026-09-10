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Columbus Blue Jackets Release 2026 NHL Prospect Tournament Roster And Schedule

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Jason Newland
Updated Sep 10, 2026, 15:24
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The Columbus Blue Jackets have released their 2026 NHL Prospect Tournament roster and a complete tournament schedule for the event, held from Saturday, Sept. 12 to Tuesday, Sept.15 at BELFOR Training Center inside Little Caesars Arena.

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Per the CBJ PR release:

"The Blue Jackets will be coached in Detroit by Nick Bootland, head coach of the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate.  The rookie camp roster features 23 players, including 11 that were selected by the team via the NHL Draft.  Competing for the first time as Blue Jackets are three picks from the 2026 NHL Draft – center Alessandro Di Iorio (94th overall), goaltender Parker Snell (142nd overall) and left wing Filip Novak (206th overall).  Other drafted players scheduled to participate in the tournament include: 2025 – C Owen Griffin; 2024 – D Charlie Elick, G Evan Gardner, D Luca Marrelli; 2023 – C Luca Pinelli, C Oiva Keskinen; 2022 – RW Jordan Dumais; 2021 – D Guillaume Richard."

"The roster also features six players who signed entry level contracts with the club: F Josh Eernisse and D Boston Buckberger in 2026, D Caleb MacDonald and RW Jack Williams in 2025, LW Max McCue in 2024, and G Nolan Lalonde in 2022."

2026 NHL PROSPECT TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Saturday, September 12th - 3:00 p.m. - Columbus vs. Pittsburgh - BELFOR Training Center

Sunday, September 13th - 3:30 p.m. - Dallas vs. Columbus - BELFOR Training Center

Monday, September 14th - TBD

Tuesday, September 15th - 2:00 p.m. - Detroit vs. Columbus - BELFOR Training Center 

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