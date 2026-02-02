Logo
Columbus Blue Jackets
Powered by Roundtable
Columbus Blue Jackets Schedule Of Events For February cover image

Columbus Blue Jackets Schedule Of Events For February

Jason Newland
7h
Partner
242Members·3,027Posts
JasonNewland@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge
Jason Newland
7h
Updated at Feb 2, 2026, 15:54
Partner

February won't be boring if you plan to watch the Olympics.

It's February, the month we've all been waiting for - sort of. Ok, not really, especially if you're a fan of NHL Hockey. But the Olympics will be happening, so at least we'll have hockey. 

Let's take a look at what coming up for both the CBJ, and their players who will represent their country. 

The Columbus Blue Jackets only have four games scheduled for the month of February. 

  • February 3rd - Away against New Jersey
  • February 4th - Home against Chicago
  • February 26th - Away against Boston
  • February 28th - Home against the New York Islanders

The Jackets also have two players representing their countries in Milan, Italy, for this year's Olympic Games. Zach Werenski will help power the United States, and Elvis  Merzļikins will wear the maroon and white for Latvia. 

Check out the preliminary round schedule for both teams below. *All times Eastern Standard Time (EST)*

All games stream live on Peacock; USA Network is televising preliminary round games, with playoff round TBD

TEAM USA

  • February 12 at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena: Latvia vs United States, 3:10 p.m.
  • February 14 at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena: United States vs Denmark, 3:10 p.m.
  • February 15 at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena: United States vs Germany, 3:10 p.m.

Other Potential Games For The United States

  • February 17: Qualification Play-off, 3:10 p.m.
  • February 18: Quarterfinal, 3:10 p.m.
  • February 20: Semifinal, 3:10 p.m.
  • February 21: Bronze Medal Game, 2:10 p.m.
  • February 22: Gold Medal Game, 8:10 a.m.

TEAM LATVIA

  • February 12 at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena: Latvia vs United States, 3:10 p.m.
  • February 14 at Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena: Germany vs Latvia, 6:10 a.m.
  • February 15 at Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena: Denmark vs Latvia, 1:10 p.m

Other Potential Games For Latvia

  • February 17: Qualification Play-off, 6:10 a.m.
  • February 17: Qualification Play-off, 6:10 a.m.
  • February 17: Qualification Play-off, 10:40 a.m.
  • February 17: Qualification Play-off, 3:10 p.m.
  • February 18: Quarterfinal, 6:10 a.m.
  • February 18: Quarterfinal, 10:40 a.m.
  • February 18: Quarterfinal, 12:10 p.m.
  • February 18: Quarterfinal, 3:10 p.m.
  • February 20: Semifinal, 10:40 a.m.
  • February 20: Semifinal, 3:10 p.m.
  • February 21: Bronze Medal Game, 2:40 p.m.
  • February 22: Gold Medal Game, 8:10 a.m.

Stay with THN - Columbus for all of the Zach Werenski and Elvis Merzļikins Olympic coverage. 

Up Next: Columbus travels to New Jersey to take on the Devils on Tuesday night.   

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.  

Let us know what you think below.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Latest News
1