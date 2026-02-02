Columbus Blue Jackets Schedule Of Events For February

It's February, the month we've all been waiting for - sort of. Ok, not really, especially if you're a fan of NHL Hockey. But the Olympics will be happening, so at least we'll have hockey.
Let's take a look at what coming up for both the CBJ, and their players who will represent their country.
The Columbus Blue Jackets only have four games scheduled for the month of February.
The Jackets also have two players representing their countries in Milan, Italy, for this year's Olympic Games. Zach Werenski will help power the United States, and Elvis Merzļikins will wear the maroon and white for Latvia.
Check out the preliminary round schedule for both teams below. *All times Eastern Standard Time (EST)*
All games stream live on Peacock; USA Network is televising preliminary round games, with playoff round TBD
TEAM USA
Other Potential Games For The United States
TEAM LATVIA
Other Potential Games For Latvia
Stay with THN - Columbus for all of the Zach Werenski and Elvis Merzļikins Olympic coverage.
Up Next: Columbus travels to New Jersey to take on the Devils on Tuesday night.
Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!
Let us know what you think below.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.