Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Carson Soucy To One-Year Deal

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed veteran defenseman Carson Soucy to a one-year contract today that will run through the 26-27 season.
The deal is worth $1.15 million.
The deal comes after the Jackets lost Dante Fabbro to injury in the first preseason game. Fabbro is expected to miss at least a month with a broken hand. To make the signing, the Jackets put Isac Lundestrom on LTIR.
Don Waddell said via PR release, “Carson has had an excellent camp and has earned this opportunity, and we are very pleased to add him to our group,” said Waddell. “He has good size and strength and will give us another steady, veteran presence on the blueline.”
Soucy has played 441 career NHL games and has 99 total points. He played 30 games for the Islanders last season and had 4 points.
Rick Bowness made it clear he was rooting for Soucy from the start of training camp, even making comments about PTO's weren't going to get a fair shot. Soucy impressed in the little time he got it sounds like. The Jackets could've kept one of the kids up and gave them a chance, but the CBJ obviously wanted veterans in that bottom pairing.
The bigger question is what happens when Fabbro comes back? Jake Christiansen is sure to be the odd man out.