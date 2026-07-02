Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Erik Gudbranson

Don Waddell announced during his presser today that the CBJ are extending defenseman Erik Gudbranson, and will make an official announcement later today.
Last season, in 37 games Gudbranson totaled 3 points. In his last two years, he's played only 53 games due to injuries. In his first two years in Columbus, he played 70 and 78 games.
This is a big signing for Columbus as they keep a true defender on the blue line.
The deal is a one-year contract, worth $1,750,000.
Next Up For Columbus: Free Agency continues on.
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