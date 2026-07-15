Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Luke Tuch

The Columbus Blue Jackets have announced that they've signed forward Luke Tuch to a two-year, two-way NHL/AHL contract.
Tuch was acquired by the Blue Jackets in a trade from the Montreal Canadiens on June 25.
In 114 AHL games, Tuch has 28 points. He has zero games played in the NHL.
Tuch will most likely be expected to bring depth to the forward ranks in Cleveland, and could possibly be called up to Columbus should they need him.
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