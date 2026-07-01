Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Riley Bezeau To One Year Deal

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed forward Riley Bezeau to a one-year, two-way deal for the upcoming season.
Don Waddell says via a press release, “Riley is a physical and hard-working forward that competes every shift,” said Waddell. “He has earned his opportunity, and we look forward to seeing his further growth in the Blue Jackets organization.”
Beazeau has 15 goals and 12 assists for 27 points with 244 penalty minutes in 131 career AHL games with the Cleveland Monsters and Charlotte Checkers.
He had 5 goals and 7 points for Cleveland last season.
Next Up For Columbus: Free Agency starts on July 1st. Will the CBJ be players?
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