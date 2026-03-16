Columbus Blue Jackets Stats Check In - The Home Stretch

New Head Coach Rick Bowness has the Columbus Blue Jackets playing great hockey. They've gone 5-1-4 in the last 10, and 14-3-4 since Bowness took over.
TEAM STATS
Points
Goals
Assists
Time On Ice
Penalty Minutes
Hardest Shot
Hits
Face-Off Win %
GOALIES
Goalie Record
Goals Against Average
Save Percentage
High Danger SV%
Even Strength SV%
Up Next: Columbus is back home to battle the Metro-leading Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.
Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!
Let us know what you think below.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.