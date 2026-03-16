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Columbus Blue Jackets Stats Check In - The Home Stretch

Jason Newland
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The Columbus Blue Jackets hit the final stretch with a record of 34-21-11 with 79 points. They currently sit 4th in the Metro, 9th in the Eastern Conference, and 12th in the NHL.

New Head Coach Rick Bowness has the Columbus Blue Jackets playing great hockey. They've gone 5-1-4 in the last 10, and 14-3-4 since Bowness took over. 

Let's take a look at some stats provided by NHL EDGE.  

TEAM STATS

  • Power Play % -&nbsp;20.1% - 17th in the league - 18th at the Olympic break
  • Penalty Kill -&nbsp;77.6% - 24th in the league - 23rd at the Olympic break
  • Face Off Win % -&nbsp;50.4% - 16th in the league - 11th at the Olympic break
  • Goals For Per Game&nbsp;-&nbsp;3.12 - 15th in the league - 17th at the Olympic break
  • Goals Against Per Game -&nbsp;3.14 - 11th Worst in the league - 19th worst at the Christmas break.

Points

  1. Zach Werenski - 68 - 2nd among all NHL Defensemen
  2. Kirill Marchenko - 46 -6 Power Play Goals, 14 PPP
  3. Charlie Coyle - 42 - 4 Power Play Goals

Goals

  1. Kirill Marchenko - 25 - 6 GWG - 4 Straight 20-Goal Seasons. Quickest to 100 goals to start a CBJ career.
  2. Zach Werenski - 20 - T-2nd among all NHL Defensemen (23)
  3. Adam Fantilli - 19 - 9 PPP

Assists

  1. Zach Werenski - 48 - T-4th among all NHL Defensemen
  2. Charlie Coyle - 35 - 9 points in last 10 games.
  3. Kirill Marchenko -32 - On pace to match last year's 43 assists.

Time On Ice

  1. Zach Werenski - 26:29 - 2nd in the NHL for all Skaters
  2. Ivan Provorov - 25:08
  3. Damon Severson - 20:57

Penalty Minutes

  1. Mathieu Olivier - 89 - 7 Fights
  2. Dmitri Voronkov - 59 - Career High
  3. Mason Marchment - 59 - 26 since joining CBJ

Hardest Shot

  1. Yegor Chinakhov - 99.87 MPH - 11/22/2025
  2. Ivan Provorov - 97.11 MPH - 3/14/2026
  3. Damon Severson - 96.87 MPH - 2/4/2026

Hits 

  1. Mathieu Olivier - 180
  2. Boone Jenner - 110
  3. Adam Fantilli- 106

Face-Off Win %

  1. Brendan Gaunce - 56.9%
  2. Isac Lundestrom - 53.2%
  3. Sean Monahan - 53.0%

GOALIES

Goalie Record

  1. Jet Greaves - 21-12-8
  2. Elvis Merzļikins - 113-9-3

Goals Against Average

  1. Jet Greaves - 2.64 - 2.62 at the Olympic break
  2. Elvis Merzļikins - 3.40 - 3.49 at the Olympic break

Save Percentage

  1. Jet Greaves - .908% - .910% at the Olympic break
  2. Elvis Merzļikins - .885% - .888% at the Olympic break

High Danger SV%

  1. Jet Greaves - .847% - .838% at the Olympic break
  2. Elvis Merzļikins - .852% - .831% - at the Olympic break

Even Strength SV%

  1. Jet Greaves - .962% - .920% - at the Olympic break
  2. Elvis Merzļikins - .951% - .898% - at the Olympic break

Quality Starts - (per HockeyReference.com)   

  1. Jet Greaves - 26
  2. Elvis Merzļikins - 12

Really Bad Starts (per HockeyReference.com) - Starts with a SV% below 85%

  1. Elvis Merzļikins - 8
  2. Jet Greaves - 7

Up Next: Columbus is back home to battle the Metro-leading Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. 

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