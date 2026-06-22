Columbus Blue Jackets: The History Of The 14th Overall Pick

The Blue Jackets have drafted 14th overall twice in their history.
The Columbus Blue Jackets own the 14th pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Let's take a look at the history of that draft position for the CBJ.
Some notable picks around the league at #14 are Charlie McAvoy, Brent Seabrook, Jake DeBrusk, and Devan Dubnyk.
Alexander Wennberg - 14th in the 2013 Draft - Wennberg was drafted in the 1st round of the 2013 NHL Draft as the 14th overall draft pick.
Wennberg came to North America and made his NHL Debut in 2014. After having three decent seasons, including a 59-point year in 2016-17, Wennberg was signed to a six-year deal on September 1st, 2017.
Tom Wilson would seemingly derail Wennberg's career in the 2018 playoffs when he laid a devastating check on him. The next two seasons, Wennberg would only total 47 points. In October of 2020, the CBJ would buy Wennberg out, making him a free agent.
In addition to playing with the Florida Panthers since leaving Columbus, He's played for the Seattle Kraken, New York Rangers, and San Jose Sharks. After the 59-point season he had in 2016-17, Wennberg failed to score more than 38 points in a single season. That streak was stopped last season, when he scored 18 goals and had 55 points for San Jose.
Jackson Smith - 14th in the 2025 NHL Draft - Smith was announced as the 14th pick by Johnny Gaudreau's widow, Meredith, at the 2025 NHL Draft and instantly became a fan favorite.
Jackson Smith is an elite freshman defenseman for the Penn State men’s ice hockey team. A native of Calgary, Alberta, he made program history as the first-ever first-round selection for the Nittany Lions, having been drafted 14th overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2025 NHL Draft.
The youngster paced all Big Ten blueliners in points and broke the Penn State program record for the most single-season goals by a defenseman. He totaled 54 points and had 43 assists.
The Blue Jackets seem to be open to trading the 14th pick this year, much like they were last year as well. But that's easier said than done in today's NHL.
Can Waddell get a deal done involving the 14th pick? We won't know for a few days, but if they don't, they're sure to get a pretty good draft pick as well.
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
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