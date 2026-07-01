Columbus Blue Jackets To Hire Former Columbus Chill Head Coach

According to reports, the Columbus Blue Jackets will be hiring long-time coach and former Columbus Chill head coach Don Granato. The news first reported Wednesday morning by Aaron Portzline of the Athletic.
Granato's last NHL job was with the Buffalo Sabres, where he spent 3+ years as head coach, which ended in 2024. Before that, he was an asst. in Buffalo and Chicago.
More recently, he was head coach for the United States at the 2026 IIHF World Championships in Switzerland.
Famously, though, Granato was head coach of the ECHL's Columbus Chill from 1997 to 1999. The Chill won the Northwest Division once during his tenure. He also played for the Chill, totaling 90 points in 103 games.
Rick Bowness's staff now consists of newly promoted Rick Vogelhuber, Jared Boll, and Don Granato.
Surrounding this group of players with experienced coaches like Bowness and Granato, along with young up-and-comers like Vogelhuber and Boll, seems like a very good idea.
Next Up For Columbus: Free Agency starts on July 1st. Will the CBJ be players?
Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!
Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.
Let us know what you think below.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.