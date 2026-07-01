Columbus Blue Jackets To Sign Forward Ryan Lomberg

Bartlett Hockey, who represents Ryan Lomberg, has stated that the Columbus Blue Jackets are signing the 31-year-old forward. The deal is a 2-year contract with the CBJ carrying a $1.3 million AAV.
Lomberg has split his NHL years between Florida and Calgary. He's played 394 games and has totaled 72 points.
THN Columbus Will update the story as it develops.
Next Up For Columbus: Free Agency starts on July 1st. Will the CBJ be players?
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