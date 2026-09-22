Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Buffalo Sabres Preseason Game #2 Preview

The Blue Jackets will play their first preseason road game on Tuesday at KeyBank Arena. The game will start at 7 PM.
This game will again feature a prospect-heavy lineup against Buffalo. Eight forwards and one defenseman who played in last night's game against Detroit will be getting another look, however. Six NHL regulars will also be playing tonight, including new Blue Jacket Ryan Lomberg.
Buffalo, on the other hand, will be sending out a heavy NHL lineup, so this will be a good test for youngsters hoping to make a good final impression.
Also per CBJ PR,
"The Columbus Blue Jackets have reduced their training camp roster by four players, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today. The training camp roster now stands at 45 players, including 24 forwards, 15 defensemen, and six goaltenders."
"Columbus has loaned forward Max McCue to the American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters. The Blue Jackets have also announced that forwards Roman Ahcan and Tate Singleton have been assigned to Cleveland on AHL contracts. The club has also returned forward Owen Griffin to the Ontario Hockey League’s Guelph Storm."
CBJ PR
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on BlueJackets.com and the Blue Jackets Mobile App.
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