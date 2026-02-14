Columbus Prospect Jackson Smith Breaks Penn State Record Against Michigan

Jackson Smith was drafted 14th overall in the 2025 NHL Draft.
Columbus Blue Jackets defensive prospect Jackson Smith had himself a night against the Michigan Wolverines on Friday night.
In a shootout loss to Michigan, Jackson Smith did everything in his power to put PSU on top but fell just short.
Smith, however, did his part by scoring two goals and adding 7 shots. His seven shots were second to Gavin McKenna's 9 shots on goal.
With his first goal of the night, he set the single-season Penn State record for most goals by a defenseman at 9. He then tied the game at 4 with his 10th goal of the season. He now has a stat line of 10-9-19.
You can watch both goals below.
The 18-year-old from Calgary, Alberta, is quickly becoming a prized possession of the Columbus Blue Jackets. His 10 goals are third among NCAA defensemen, and his 19 points are tied with six others.
If you have a chance to watch him play, you won't be disappointed.
Next up for Werenski - United States vs. Denmark - 3:10 p.m. ET - USA Network
Stay with THN - Columbus for all of the Zach Werenski and Elvis Merzļikins Olympic coverage.
Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!
Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.
Let us know what you think below.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.